MIAMI Nov 25 A Florida woman has filed a $1.5
billion class-action lawsuit against online dating site
Match.com, alleging the website allowed photos of her and
thousands of others to be used illegally to create phony
profiles intended to dupe romantic hopefuls out of money.
The website "conspired with criminals operating from
locations including Internet cafes in Nigeria, Ghana and Russia"
who created fake profiles for romance "scams," according to the
lawsuit which was filed last week.
The suit also says that Match.com, owned by media mogul
Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp, was aware of the
fake profiles as the company approves, edits and posts each
profile.
"The real scam here is this meritless lawsuit, which is
filled with outlandish conspiracy theories and clumsy
fabrications in lieu of factual or legal basis," a sposkesman
for Match.com said in an emailed statement. "We're confident
that our legal system is as adept as we are at detecting
scammers and will dismiss this case in short order."
Match.com is one of a stable of dating websites owned by
IAC/InterActiveCorp, which also owns content hubs like
Vimeo.com.
Match.com was "unjustly enriched" by the publication "of
thousands if not millions of unauthorized photographs" the
lawsuit argues.
"Not a day goes by when someone doesn't tell me that they
saw my pictures posted on Match.com or another website," Yuliana
Avalos, a part-time model who is the lead plaintiff in the suit,
said in a statement.
"Virtually all of this criminal activity can be eliminated
with the introduction of free software to the defendants'
website," said New York attorney Evan Spencer, who filed the
suit.
"All IAC has to do is screen international IP addresses
from posting domestic profiles in the United States, and the
vast majority of fake profiles would be eliminated."
The suit also alleges that Match doesn't use facial
recognition technology, which Spencer used in his investigation,
to spot phony profiles and doesn't police existing profiles to
root out scammers.
Nearly 200 photos of Avalos, many of her clad in a bikini
posing on the beach, were found in Match profiles, according to
Spencer. Pictures of more than 3,000 people, including
celebrities, soldiers and Facebook users, were illegally used
and disbursed in millions of daily emails to promote niche
dating sites based around interests ranging from race to age to
political persuasion.
Match.com has been the target of several suits in recent
years over false profiles. The website launched in 1995 and
claims to have millions of members in 24 countries.
In 2012 a Texas federal judge dismissed a case that argued
the company duped consumers into believing it had millions of
subscribers when more than half were inactive, fake or scammers.
"The language of the agreements in no way requires Match.com
to police, vet, update the website content" or verify the
accuracy of profiles on the site, U.S. District Judge Sam
Lindsay wrote.
This case is different, Spencer said, because none of the
photos were submitted by members on Match.com putting the images
outside of the website's terms of use agreement.