By Bill Cotterell
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Feb 20 Florida Governor Rick Scott
Scott backed a limited expansion of healthcare coverage for the
poor on Wednesday, joining six other Republican governors who
have agreed to the measure under President Barack Obama's
landmark reform law.
Scott, a wealthy former healthcare executive and vocal
critic of the law known as Obamacare, had balked previously at
expanding Medicaid.
His surprising about-face, seen by some as a crucial turning
point in Republican opposition to the Affordable Care Act, came
after the federal government granted Florida a conditional
waiver to privatize Medicaid statewide.
Scott made the announcement at a news conference at the
governor's mansion in Tallahassee, where he said he would only
agree to the expansion for three years while the federal
government picks up all the costs.
The legislation would sunset after three years and need to
be reauthorized, he said.
"Expanding access to Medicaid access services for three
years is a compassionate, common sense step forward," said
Scott, reading from prepared remarks.
"It is not the end of our work to improve healthcare. And it
is not a white flag of surrender to government-run healthcare,"
he said.
Scott joins fellow Republican Governors Rick Snyder of
Michigan and John Kasich of Ohio in making Medicaid expansion
announcements this month. The Republican governors of Arizona,
Nevada, New Mexico and North Dakota had previously said they
would expand the program.
Scott got his start in politics by forming a group called
Conservatives for Patients Rights to campaign against Obama's
healthcare reforms in 2009. In June last year the U.S. Supreme
Court rejected efforts led by Florida and 25 other states to
have Obama's healthcare law declared unconstitutional.
Scott's conditional agreement to expand Medicaid in Florida,
a move that officials have said could add about 1 million people
to the state's Medicaid rolls, must still be approved by the
Republican-dominated Florida Legislature. About 3.8 million
Floridians have no health insurance, according to the health
insurance industry.
Such approval seems far from certain. House Speaker Will
Weatherford said the whole idea of expanding "a challenged
system" through federal funding required "a big leap of faith"
in Washington.
"The money is coming from a government that is having
problems balancing its own budget every year - they're about to
have a debt-ceiling debate in the coming days to determine if
they can pay their bills," Weatherford said.
Medicaid primarily provides healthcare for U.S. citizens or
legal residents with low incomes or certain disabilities.
Republican lawmakers have warned in the past that Medicaid's
annual costs, which they estimated to total $21 billion in the
fourth most populous U.S. state, were putting too much of a
burden on Florida's budget.
That is why Scott proposed a privatized or managed care plan
for Medicaid recipients to save money. Introduced through a
pilot program in five Florida counties, the managed care program
has faced criticism for problems including limited access to
care, limited doctor participation and excessive red tape.
But the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services granted
a conditional waiver to Florida on Wednesday, hours before
Scott's news conference, permitting the use of private managed
care plans using public dollars on a statewide basis.
Healthcare advocates are reserving final judgment on the
privatization plan. But they say some of the worst problems with
the managed care program appear to have been addressed.
"Consumer health advocates have fought hard to ensure that
access to care and consumer protections remain a top priority,"
the Community Health Action Network, one statewide group, said
in a news release.
