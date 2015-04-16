(Adds reaction from Florida, CMS spokesman, national
background)
By Bill Cotterell and Letitia Stein
TALLAHASSEE/TAMPA, Fla., April 16 Florida
Governor Rick Scott said on Thursday he would sue to stop U.S.
health leaders from ending more than $1 billion in federal
funding for low-income patients, arguing it stemmed from the
state's refusal to expand Obamacare for the working poor.
The dispute between Florida's Republican leaders and
President Barack Obama's administration is entangled in
Florida's rejection, so far, of about $51 billion available over
10 years to expand Medicaid coverage to some 1 million
Floridians under the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
Scott singled out a letter in which federal officials
acknowledged this week a connection between Medicaid expansion
and negotiations over the state's "Low Income Pool." Florida
stands to lose about $1 billion annually in federal funding to
pay hospitals for treating needy patients.
The Democratic president is "crossing the line into a
coercion tactic" in violation of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling
allowing each state to decide on expansion, Scott contended.
"It is appalling that President Obama would cut off federal
healthcare dollars to Florida in an effort to force our state
further into Obamacare," he said in a statement.
Medicaid expansion has been deadlocked in Florida's
Republican-controlled Legislature. State senators want the
money, but the more conservative House of Representatives
remains opposed.
Conservatives have blocked efforts to expand Medicaid in
several Republican-leaning states this year.
Medicaid expansion would provide health insurance to working
adults who fall into a coverage gap under Obamacare, being too
poor to purchase plans under health insurance exchanges, but
unable to qualify for traditional government Medicaid
programs.
"It's all politics," Democrat Mark Pafford, Florida's House
minority leader, said of Scott's threatened suit.
The pool, launched in 2006, supports hospitals serving large
numbers of poorer and uninsured patients. Expanding Medicaid
would reduce the burden of uncompensated care, federal officials
said.
Medicaid expansion and the low-income funding "are linked in
considering a solution for Florida's low income citizens, safety
net providers, and taxpayers," an administrator with the U.S.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services wrote the state.
"Florida, like all states, is free to implement Medicaid
expansion or not," agency spokesman Aaron Albright said in a
statement on Thursday.
Florida's request to extend the optional program, expiring
in June, raises questions given alternatives available, he said.
Scott, once a tepid supporter of expanding Medicaid under
Obamamare, recently changed course.
Uncertainty over healthcare funding has stalemated
negotiations over Florida's more than $80 billion budget.
(Writing by Letitia Stein; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Peter
Cooney)