By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. Oct 28 The U.S. Coast Guard
searched on Tuesday for two missing Cuban rafters after the 11
others on their homemade vessel were plucked safely on Monday
from the waters off Miami.
The most recent man saved was discovered at dusk on Monday
about 10 miles (16 km) offshore and transferred to U.S. Customs
and Border Protection, said Coast Guard spokeswoman Sabrina
Laberdesque.
The rescued members of the all-male group say they spent
more than a week on the water trying to cross the 90-mile-wide
(145-km-wide) Florida Straits that separate Cuba from the United
States.
It remains unclear how many of them will be allowed to
remain in the United States and how many will be repatriated to
Cuba. Under Washington's "wet-foot, dry-foot policy," Cuban
migrants who make it onto U.S. soil are allowed to remain under
a special immigration exception, while those intercepted at sea
are turned back.
Members of the group, clinging to debris, were first spotted
Monday morning by a tugboat crew, setting off a rescue that drew
in ships and helicopters to pull them from the water.
Three men were transported to local hospitals while five
others who were rescued remain aboard a Coast Guard ship. The
other three were processed and released into the United States
by the U.S. Border Patrol on Monday, officials said.
"The Coast Guard is still determining the next course of
action to take with the five Cubans on the cutter," said Coast
Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios.
The group told U.S. officials they left the town of Cojimar
just east of Havana on Oct. 18 on a homemade raft made from
Styrofoam and inner tubes, said U.S. Border Patrol spokesman
Frank Miller.
They collided with a coastal freighter on Saturday, damaging
the raft, which began disintegrating, he added.
Cubans are leaving the island in increasing numbers by sea
as migrants flee economic reforms to modernize the
Communist-controlled island's economy that they say are failing
to improve living standards.
According to Coast Guard estimates, 3,722 Cubans tried to
illegally reach the Florida coast by sea in the 12 months ending
in September, 1,500 more than the previous year.
(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by David Adams and Eric
Beech)