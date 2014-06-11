By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, June 11 A U.S. appeals court ruled on
Wednesday that cell phone tower tracking data used to convict a
Miami man for a string of arm robberies that resulted in a
162-year prison sentence violated his constitutional right of
privacy.
The ruling, however, is little relief for 22-year-old
Quartavious Davis, whose conviction and sentence were mostly
upheld after the court found police and federal prosecutors
acted in good faith by seeking permission to access historical
cell site data from a federal magistrate judge.
"The government's warrantless gathering of his cell site
location information violated his reasonable expectation of
privacy," federal Judge David Bryan Sentelle wrote on behalf of
a three-judge panel of 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The case comes as federal courts around the country wrestle
with cell phone privacy issues. Phone data are often used as
evidence to show suspects were in the vicinity of a crime.
"This is the first time a court has addressed the Fourth
Amendment implications of historic cell phone location tracking
based on a factual record that shows how intrusive it was,"
Nathan Freed Wessler, an attorney with the American Civil
Liberties Union, said on Wednesday.
The court agreed with the ACLU, which argued cell phone
location data was protected under the Fourth Amendment of the
U.S. Constitution, which bars unreasonable searches and
seizures.
The ruling does not prevent police from using the cell phone
tower tracking data, but requires them to first obtain a warrant
from a judge based on probable cause and not simply a court
order based on reasonable suspicion.
The ruling did find in Davis' favor on a minor issue over
his sentencing on one count, stating that the evidence did not
prove he brandished a gun during a robbery, only that he was in
possession of one. Under the sentencing guidelines that would
only amount to a two-year sentence reduction.
Davis was convicted in 2010 of carrying a gun during more
than a half dozen robberies and sentenced to 1,941 months in
prison. The unusually long sentence stemmed from a controversial
practice known as "stacking," in which mandatory minimum
sentences for each charge are counted consecutively.
