By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 16 Unhappy at the idea of
sharing their rural county with 3,200 macaque monkeys destined
for research labs, a group of Florida residents have gone to
court to try to stop the building of a breeding facility for the
primates.
Some inhabitants of Hendry County, better known for
producing beef cattle and sugar cane, are complaining they only
recently learned that the project was signed off in 2012 and is
now under construction about a mile from their neighbourhood.
"Hendry County's a kind of poor county, and the county is
just looking at it for the tax revenue," said Billy Stephens,
55, one of the nearby homeowners with health and safety
concerns. "But I say to them, what if you lived out here?"
The monkey farm, as residents call it, would be the third
breeding facility in this south central Florida community near
the Everglades swamps.
Altogether, the county will wind up home to more primates
than the 4,600 residents of the county seat of LaBelle, the
local newspaper, the Fort Myers News-Press, calculated.
Controversy over the latest addition to the local primate
breeding industry spilled into the Hendry County Courthouse last
week when the Animal Legal Defense Fund of California sued on
behalf of residents to stop the project.
The lawsuit contends the county bent the rules to approve
the project without public notice or input. Hendry County denied
wrongdoing, saying approval required only standard staff
reviews. It is not known when a ruling in the case will be made.
Owners of the project, known to the county as SoFloAg or
Primera and whose contact information is a UPS mailbox, could
not be located for comment.
It didn't help that residents found out about the project at
a time when the Ebola epidemic has hit the headlines, with a
number of cases treated in the United States.
An unsigned letter from "Primera Management" was published
in the Fort Myers News-Press on Wednesday stating that monkeys
from Ebola-infected regions will not be imported.
Ten companies imported primates for experiments in the
United States in 2013, according to the animal right group
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In addition,
eight federally funded primate research centers conduct
experiments using the animals.
State Senator Dwight Bullard, a Democrat, said he
unsuccessfully asked the county to hold a public forum on the
project and hopes the lawsuit will answer residents' concerns.
"Had they been transparent, it might never have gotten the
reaction it got," Bullard said.
