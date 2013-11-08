By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 8 The Mormon church is poised
to become the largest private landowner in Florida as a result
of a deal to buy nearly 400,000 acres in the state's Panhandle
region.
The property is mostly timberland, and the church "intends
to maintain timber and agricultural uses of the lands,"
according to a statement released by St. Joe Company, a Florida
real estate firm.
The signed sales agreement with the church's company,
AgReserves Inc., for $565 million is subject to regulatory and
shareholder approvals, according to the statement. The company
expects the deal to be finalized in the first quarter of 2014.
Paul Genho, chairman of AgReserves, Inc., in St. Joe's
statement, described the entity as a "tax-paying affiliate of
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," also known as
the Mormon church.
The Mormon church was already one of Florida's largest
landowners. For more than 60 years, the church has owned Deseret
Ranches, a 290,000 cattle and citrus operation straddling three
counties in Central Florida, approximately 50 miles southeast of
downtown Orlando.
Deseret operates the largest cow-calf ranch in the nation
with 44,000 head of cattle, according to a ranking by the trade
publication Northern Ag Network.
Deseret's website states it is owned by Farmland Reserves
which is a non-profit company. Another firm, Deseret Cattle and
Citrus, which is responsible for ranch operations, is a division
of AgReserves.
The addition of St. Joe's 382,834 acres brings the church's
Florida holdings to 672,834 acres, or almost 2 percent of the
state's land mass. The total does not include smaller isolated
church parcels for its Orlando and South Florida temples and
other interests.
St. Joe, which once owned a million acres and was
created as a paper mill enterprise by a member of the family
that founded the chemical company DuPont, will shrink its
holdings dramatically to 184,000 acres primarily in Northwest
Florida for future real estate development, according to the
company's statement.
Although virtually all of the church's holdings remain in
rural and agricultural uses, the church has plans approved by
Osceola County for future development of a 19,000-acre section
of the Deseret Ranches located 10 miles from Orlando
International Airport. The area is near the route of the All
Aboard Florida privately funded train between Orlando and Miami
planned for a 2015 launch.