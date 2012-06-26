MIAMI, June 26 A U.S. federal judge in Miami has
temporarily blocked Florida from enforcing a state law set to go
into effect on July 1 barring companies that do business in Cuba
or Syria from bidding for state and local government contracts.
U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore granted a preliminary
injunction on Monday evening in a lawsuit filed by the South
Florida-based subsidiary of Brazilian construction and
engineering conglomerate Odebrecht challenging the
law.
The Brazilian firm, which has been awarded nearly $4 billion
in contracts from Florida state agencies and local governments
since 1990, sued the state earlier this month claiming the law
violates the U.S. Constitution.
The company argues the federal government, not states, have
the authority to enact laws involving foreign policy.
The Florida law would prohibit state and local governments
from awarding contracts of $1 million or more to any company
that conducts business in Cuba or Syria. Both countries are
designated by the United States as state sponsors of terrorism.
Odebrecht USA was expected to be the biggest company
impacted by the new law. A separate subsidiary of Odebrecht is
involved in a major upgrade to Cuba's Port of Mariel near the
capital Havana, and the company has faced criticism from Cuban
exiles in Miami.
The law was signed by Florida's Republican Governor Rick
Scott in May. It drew strong backing in the state's
Republican-controlled legislature, particularly from
Cuban-American politicians who argued Florida tax dollars should
not be used to support dictatorships.
Scott later came under heavy criticism after acknowledging
the law would be difficult to implement without federal
approval, but he vowed to defend it against legal challenges.
Odebrecht USA provides construction and engineering
services, focusing largely on public infrastructure and
transportation services.
Among the contracts the company has won include the American
Airlines Arena and a performing arts center in Miami. It is
bidding on a proposed $700 million hotel and office complex
associated with the Miami airport.
The case is Odebrecht Construction vs Ananth Prasad, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No.
12-cv-22072-KMM.