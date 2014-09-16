By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 16
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 16 Florida has a muscular
new superhero, courtesy of Marvel Comics - Captain Citrus - a
made-to-order crime fighter who promotes orange juice while
battling evil through the power of the sun.
"Maybe it's my solar pods - maybe it's my connection to
these groves - or maybe you just really ticked me off. Either
way, you're going down!" warns Captain Citrus in the first
digital edition of his adventures.
The Florida Department of Citrus paid Marvel $1 million for
the character and storyline as well as a marketing campaign that
includes distributing a million free print copies of the comic
book to elementary school students across the country, according
to Citrus Department spokesman David Steele.
The comic books come with lesson plans to teach children how
to make smart nutritional choices, and feature orange juice as
part of a healthy diet.
The Marvel version of Captain Citrus is a square-jawed man
with green hair and a skin-tight, orange-peel-colored suit, a
full redesign of the Florida citrus industry's original 2011
version, which was a round orange character with legs, arms and
a green cape.
The updated character will also interact with the popular
Avengers Assemble team of superheroes, and have its print
edition debut in October at New York Comic Con, an industry
trade show.
The debut comic book introduces readers to John Polk, a.k.a
Captain Citrus, who is empowered by mysterious solar pods in the
grove where he grew up. Captain Citrus joins the Avengers to
battle bad guys in Orlando.
Marvel, owned by the Walt Disney Co, was an obvious
choice for a marketing campaign given the target audience of
fourth- and fifth-grade students, Steele said.
"They are the best in the world at what they do: developing
dynamic characters, compelling storylines, cultivating lifelong
relationships with fans and leveraging that good will to build
brand loyalty," Steele said of Marvel.
Orange juice sales have been hurt by citrus greening, a
bacterial infection ravaging Florida groves that has reduced
orange production to its lowest level in 50 years. Sales also
have been hurt by campaigns to cut consumption of sugary drinks,
including 100 percent juice that is naturally sweet, Steele
said.
The current digital edition and digital sequels in January
and March can be accessed here.
(Editing by David Adams)