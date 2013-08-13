(Replaces story filed prematurely)
By Bill Cotterell
APALACHICOLA, Fla. Aug 13 Florida Governor Rick
Scott announced plans to sue the state of Georgia in the U.S.
Supreme Court for cutting the flow of water that feeds the
oyster beds and fish-spawning areas of Apalachicola Bay.
Scott made the announcement after a two-hour field hearing
by the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee, which heard tales of
economic devastation from oystermen complaining about the lack
of fresh water flowing into the Gulf Coast bay.
The governor and local officials said the U.S. Corps of Army
Engineers has allowed the impounding of water upstream in large
reservoirs, at the expense of Apalachicola oysters.
Sunburned men told of oyster harvests being off by up to 90
percent, because of saltwater intrusion and loss of nutrients
washing down from the Chattahoochee and Flint Rivers, which form
the Apalachicola River about 50 miles north.
"The Army Corps of Engineers needs to turn loose that
water," Cal Allen, a city commissioner in nearby Carrabelle,
said after the hearing. "All those people around Lake Lanier
(northeast of Atlanta) want water to run their jet skis. They've
got no concept of the situation down here."
Rickey Banks, who has worked the bay for about 30 years,
said in an interview, "salinity has taken over, predators moved
in and we don't have nutrients moving down the river. Water flow
is the life of the bay and we're losing it."
Abe Hartsfield, who has been on the bay 50 years, dished up
chilled oysters for Scott, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S.
Representative Steve Southerland, the region's congressman, at a
park on the water's edge.
Hartsfield said the bay is at about nine feet, due to heavy
rains in recent weeks, but that it was at four or five feet
during the summer drought and some areas were only a foot deep.
Oysters can't live in that, he said.
"It took two of us two hours to get this bag," Hartsfield
told the governor and congressional visitors, referring to the
standard 60-pound measure for oysters. In better days, he said,
it was easy to get as much as 10 bags in one hour.
As a result of the reduced oyster harvests, a local
coalition that provides emergency financial help to families in
hard times said the number of families it serves has more than
double to about 150.
Georgia, Alabama and Florida have been discussing
agriculture, industry and recreational uses of the rivers for
decades.
Scott said it has not been decided if Alabama would be
included in the suit. He said it will be filed in the U.S.
Supreme Court, which hears disputes between states.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal called the move by Scott a
frivolous waste of time and money, saying Georgia had waited
more than a year for Florida to respond to its latest settlement
proposal.
"Gov. Scott's threat to sue my state in the U.S. Supreme
Court greatly disappoints me after I negotiated in good faith
for two years," Deal said in a statement. "More than a year ago,
I offered a framework for a comprehensive agreement. Florida
never responded."
"The merits of Georgia's arguments have consistently
prevailed in federal court, and a victory in the U.S. Supreme
Court would decide this issue in Georgia's favor once and for
all," he added.
The metro Atlanta area gets most of its water - 360 million
gallons a day - from the Chattahoochee River and Georgia's
consumption is expected to nearly double by 2035.
"Because of the actions Georgia's taken - we've negotiated
with them, they've not negotiated in good faith - they've kept
our water, it's been going on for decades," said Scott.
"The water was flowing here before, before the Corps made
its decision. That was our water."
Southerland and Rubio said they would mount "a full court
press" in Congress to direct the Corps to release more water and
raise average river levels year-round.
"This is not just about their traditions, it's their
livelihoods," Rubio said of the fishing villages along the
mid-Panhandle. "You have a community and an entire industry
that's on the verge of being rendered extinct."
(Editing by David Adams; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)