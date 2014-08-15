By Letitia Stein
| TAMPA, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. Aug 15 The 100th anniversary of the
opening of the Panama Canal, hailed at the time as one of the
world's great wonders, has inspired a celebration in central
Florida to showcase the experience of the U.S. canal workers
behind the engineering feat.
Vintage photographs, rare maps and vibrant indigenous
textiles are highlights of a museum collection assembled by the
Americans who lived and worked in the Panama Canal Zone, a
436-square-mile (1,139-sq-km) area that spanned both sides of
the shipping channel connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
Their contributions, as well as Panama culture, are the
focus of three days of events beginning on Friday at the
University of Florida in Gainesville, which has acquired one of
the largest and most diverse collections of Panama Canal history
in the United States.
"The centennial is important because it brings to life a
great achievement of the United States," said Joe Wood, 77, who
lived in the canal zone until he retired to Florida and helped
found the museum collection. "It would have been considered the
moon shot of its day," he added.
Built by the United States in a 10-year construction effort
after a failed French dig, the 48-mile-long (77-km-long) canal
opened on Aug. 15 1914, instantly becoming a vital global trade
route.
For much of the century, the canal zone was operated as
sovereign U.S. territory by a proud community of "Zonians," as
many called the Americans living and working there. They had
their own schools and housing, manning the canal and a series of
U.S. military bases, yet many also embraced Panama's culture as
their own.
"Being a Zonian is something to be proud of," said Richard
Wainio, the former Port of Tampa chief executive who spent most
of his life there. "Americans who were brought up in the canal
zone absolutely loved Panama."
Like many of his fellow Zonians, 64-year-old Wainio settled
in the Tampa Bay region after leaving Panama, which took over
the canal and the U.S. bases at the end of 1999.
The workers brought boxes of photographs, newspapers and
eclectic souvenirs like giant Rhinoceros beetles encased in
resin and a railroad spike - all pieces of history from the
canal era.
To preserve the collection that grew to more than 16,500
objects, they organized the Panama Canal Museum, which the aging
volunteers transferred to the University of Florida two years
ago.
The university's centennial celebration marks the launch of
exhibits that will remain on display through the fall. Events
include lectures, a concert and a family-friendly event on
Saturday featuring traditional pollera dancers and storytelling.
Many photographs can be viewed online at ufdc.ufl.edu/pcm
"We like to say that this collection came with a fan club,"
said Lee Herring, communications assistant at the university's
George A. Smathers Libraries, which houses the collection.
"They are very passionate about their history," she said.
(Editing by David Adams and Sandra Maler)