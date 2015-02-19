ORLANDO, Fla. A Florida panther, whose birth 16 years ago helped ensure the survival of her species, has died, wildlife officials said on Thursday.

The body of the big cat known as Panther 191 was found last Friday in the Big Cypress National Preserve in Southwest Florida, where she lived, according to Bob DeGross, the park’s public affairs chief.

A necropsy was scheduled on Thursday to determine the cause of death for the panther, who at 16 years old was at an advanced age.

Panther 191 was one of 20 known kittens born to eight female Texas cougars who were brought to Florida in 1995 to breed with male Florida panthers to save the species, according to DeGross.

The effort was aimed at helping restore the genetic health of the Florida panthers, whose population had dwindled to 30 cats and whose survivability was threatened by inbreeding, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

By the time the last of the Texas cougars died or was removed in 2003, the Florida panther population had tripled, the service said. The service today estimates the population at 120 to 180 panthers.

The federal wildlife agency still considers the Florida panther the most endangered mammal in the eastern United States.

Panther 191 delivered her last kitten as recently as last year and remained very healthy until the end of her life, said Deborah Jansen, the preserve's chief wildlife biologist.

"She is proof that the infusion of those Texas genes did bring health back to the Florida population," said Nancy Payton of the Florida Wildlife Federation, a non-profit group based in Naples.

Based on her age, Panther 191 could have been one of the last remaining offspring of the eight Texas cats, Jansen said.

All offspring of the Texas cougars were considered Florida panthers, which remains a distinct subspecies of puma, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

