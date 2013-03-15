(Adds details, quotes)
MIAMI, March 15 Three people were killed on
Friday when a small plane crashed and burst into flames moments
after takeoff from a South Florida airport, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31
aircraft crashed into a warehouse area near Fort Lauderdale
Executive Airport at 4:20 p.m. EDT.
Shannon Vezina, a spokeswoman for the City of Fort
Lauderdale, said all three people on board the aircraft died.
"Shortly after takeoff the aircraft had some sort of
difficulty," she said.
"It attempted to circle back and land at the airport.
Unfortunately it was unsuccessful," Vezina said, adding that the
plane plowed through numerous vehicles in a parking lot before
slamming into a building and being engulfed in flames.
There were no confirmed injuries on the ground despite
extensive damage in the parking lot, authorities said.
(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Gunna
Dickson)