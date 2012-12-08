Dec 7 Former Florida Republican Governor Charlie
Crist, who campaigned for President Barack Obama in this past
election, announced on Twitter Friday that he is now a Democrat.
Crist attended a holiday party at the White House Friday
night, according to the Miami Herald, and tweeted from the
event: "Proud and honored to join the Democratic Party in the
Home of the President@Barack Obama!"
Crist tweeted a photo of himself holding a Florida voter
registration application.
Crist, 56, served as governor for one term from 2007 to
2011.
He bolted from the Republican Party in 2010, when polling
suggested he would lose the nomination for U.S. Senate to Tea
Party favorite Marco Rubio. Crist ran as an independent and
Rubio won the three-way race handily.
He is expected to try another run for governor, the Herald
said.