By Amy Wimmer Schwarb
| ST AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 6
Ponce de Leon was only 4-foot, 11-inches (1.5 meters) tall, a
trolley tour operator told his passengers as they rolled down a
picturesque street in St. Augustine lined with moss-draped live
oak trees.
But the Timucuan Indians he encountered when he set foot in
Florida towered over him, standing 7 feet (2.1 meters) tall, the
tour guide said.
Turning into the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, he
noted: No wonder the explorer thought these tall, robust natives
were drinking enchanted water.
This week Florida celebrated the 500th anniversary of the
day when Ponce de Leon stepped onto the shores of what he
thought was a large island and called the land "La Florida."
But the modern-day state of Florida built on the lure of
sunshine and myth of eternal youth is still grappling with how
to tell its first city's story - a rich history of centuries-old
multiculturalism, yet distorted by useful falsehoods aimed at
entertaining tourists who are important to its economy.
Take that trolley tour, for instance. Ponce de Leon wasn't
especially short, the natives weren't especially tall, and the
water at St. Augustine's Fountain of Youth didn't offer eternal
youth. In fact, not only did Ponce de Leon never discover a
Fountain of Youth, he wasn't even looking for one, historians
said.
"Ponce de Leon has been said to be anywhere from 2 1/2 feet
tall to 6 1/2 feet (0.76 meters to 2 meters) tall. The Timucuan
Indians were 7 or 8 feet (2.1 meters to 2.4 meters) tall, like
they were out of a space-age film or something," said J. Michael
Francis, a history professor at the University of South Florida
St. Petersburg who specializes in Spanish colonial Florida
history.
Even that first moment, when Ponce de Leon stepped onto
American soil, is mired in uncertainty, thanks to a missing
voyage log that hasn't been seen in centuries. But where the
historical record is unclear, promoters of the state over the
last century have stepped in to fill in the gaps.
WHERE DID PONCE LAND?
The state's official Viva Florida calendar recognized a
landing re-enactment in downtown St. Augustine and ceremonies
for unveiling two statues: one in Ponte Vedra, just north of St.
Augustine, and a second 185 miles (300 km) farther south in
Melbourne Beach. Both communities claim to be the explorer's
landing site.
Certainly both statues can't be in the correct spot, but to
the chagrin of historical purists, they also rely on
historically inaccurate representations of the explorer himself.
"Wrong helmet, wrong pants, wrong sword," Chad Light, who
portrays the explorer as a professional re-enactor, said of the
new statues. "They cry history, history, history. But they just
don't care."
The cautious line between entertaining and educating
visitors is most apparent in St. Augustine, the former capital
of Spanish Florida and the oldest continuously occupied European
settlement in what would become the United States. The small
city of 13,000 brings in more than $650 million per year in
tourism dollars.
When British settlers were founding Jamestown, Virginia, at
the launch of the 17th century, St. Augustine was a 50-year-old
cultural hub.
Its 500 residents included Portuguese, French, Germans,
Flemish, Native Americans and Africans, both free and enslaved.
There were even two influential Irishmen, one a parish priest,
the other a high-ranking merchant.
History teachers looking for more examples of strong women
in early America can look to early St. Augustine, where a
chieftainess, Dona Maria Melendez, ruled the Timucuan tribes
along the Atlantic Coast in parts of Georgia and Florida.
St. Augustine became a destination for historically minded
tourists beginning in the late 19th century, when railroad
magnate Henry Flagler built a magnificent hotel that attracted
wealthy tourists from the U.S. Northeast. He called it the Ponce
de Leon.
A mile north of the hotel, an enterprising businesswoman
began calling her property the Fountain of Youth and charged
visitors to drink from the natural spring on the lush site.
"I think the real history is far more fascinating, far more
engaging, far more interesting than some of the narratives you
hear," Francis said.
Kathleen Deagan, a University of Florida archaeologist who
has led annual excavations in St. Augustine for 30 years, said
the city's history has been blurred for decades. In documents
from the 1930s, historians railed against St. Augustine carriage
drivers' distortions of the truth.
SETTING HISTORY STRAIGHT
One new attraction in St. Augustine, the Colonial Quarter,
attempts to set straight that historical record. Deagan was
among the University of Florida experts who helped vet
information presented at the new downtown attraction, which
offers visitors a look at four centuries' worth of history in
one downtown venue.
Take the Fountain of Youth property, for instance. Though it
was set aside a century ago as an imagined piece of the Ponce de
Leon story, researchers in the last half-century have learned
that the area was a Timucuan Indian village before the Spanish
arrived and is likely the spot where Spanish sailor Pedro
Menendez de Aviles founded St. Augustine in 1565.
"In a sense, it's a great paradox," Francis said. "By
creating this site as a Fountain of Youth Park, they've
basically preserved one of the most important archaeological
sites in the state."
(Editing by David Adams and Philip Barbara)