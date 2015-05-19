By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. May 19 Two female college
students said they were forced to endure almost weekly vaginal
probes in front of classmates and instructors as part of a
medical diagnostic sonography class at a Florida community
college, according to a civil rights lawsuit filed in federal
court.
The lawsuit by the women, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane
Doe II, accuses Valencia College in Orlando, Florida, of
violating their rights to free speech and to protection from
unwarranted searches under the First and Fourth Amendments.
Using volunteers, including students, for medical sonography
training is a nationally accepted practice, said Carol Traynor,
spokeswoman for Valencia College in a statement on Monday.
The lawsuit filed last week contends that the women
protested and were bullied into submission.
"Valencia's established and widespread policy was to
browbeat students who did not consent to those invasive probes
and threaten Plaintiffs' academic standing as well as their
future careers until the students complied," the lawsuit states.
The procedure in question involved a transvaginal ultrasound
probe in which a technician inserts a lubricated probe to detect
problems with fertility or other issues, according to the
lawsuit which describes the probe as large and not recommended
for females who have not had sexual intercourse.
The women say they submitted under duress to the probes,
which at times required their bodies to be sexually stimulated
by other students to facilitate insertion, according to the
complaint filed by lawyer Christopher R. Dillingham II.
"Plaintiffs endured these invasive probes without a modicum
of privacy. Plaintiffs would disrobe in a restroom, drape
themselves in towels, and traverse the sonography classroom in
full view of instructors and other students," the lawsuit
states.
The lawsuit states that students in the Valencia program
were able to practice on actual patients during clinics in
hospital and had available anatomically correct dummies.
The complaint states that the clinical and laboratory
coordinator initially told the students that the probes were
voluntary. But when the women protested the probes, they were
told that they could find a different school, and that they
would be blacklisted from local hospital jobs and that their
grades would be reduced, the complaint says.
Dillingham wrote in the complaint he had been unable to find
another sonography program in which students practice vaginal
probes on each other.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Eric Walsh)