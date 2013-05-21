By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. May 21 An 18-foot, 8-inch (5.6
metres) Burmese python set a record for the longest snake ever
captured in South Florida, where the exotic species has taken up
residence.
College student Jason Leon snared the female python in a
rural area southeast of Miami earlier this month, when he saw
part of it sticking out from brush along the roadside, said
Carli Segelson, a spokeswoman for the state's Fish and Wildlife
Commission.
The python broke the previous record set in 2012 by a
17-foot, 7-inch (5.2 metres) snake caught by researchers
studying the impact of the growing population of pythons on the
Everglades National Park.
With the help of his friends, Leon wrestled and killed the
snake with a knife, Segelson said. He then reported the find
through Florida's "IveGot1" program, which connects callers to
wildlife researchers.
The Burmese python is an invasive species in Florida. Native
to the region from India to lower China, the species has been
documented to grow as long as 26 feet and weigh 200 pounds.
Florida sponsored a python hunting competition in January to
see whether annual hunts might put a dent in the local
population, and to provide specimens for further research.
Theories on how the snakes got into the Everglades include
dumping by pet owners and the destruction of a nearby exotic pet
dealership during the 1992 Hurricane Andrew.
(Editing by David Adams and Leslie Gevirtz)