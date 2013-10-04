MIAMI Oct 3 A company vying to build Florida's
first privately owned intercity passenger rail line struck a
critical deal on Thursday, leasing the final piece of the
230-mile (370-km) route between Orlando and Miami and clearing
the way for work to begin by the end of this year.
All Aboard Florida said construction on the $1.5 billion
project should last about 18 months and said the rail line is
slated to open in 2015.
Under Thursday's deal, the company secured the right of way
to utilize a strip of land alongside State Road 528 linking
Orlando and Cocoa, near Cape Canaveral.
"All Aboard Florida has now secured the critical right of
way needed for the project," the company said in a press
release.
The company also finalized an agreement with Orlando
International Airport on Wednesday giving it the right to run
the trains onto airport property that will allow passengers to
make direct connections to flights.
"Floridians and visitors want transportation options and
flexibility," said Frank Kruppenbacher, chair of the Greater
Orlando Aviation Authority in a press release.
The trains running between Orlando and Miami would make the
journey in about three hours, traveling at speeds of up to 110
mph (177 kph). Ticket prices have yet to be announced, according
to a company spokesperson.
The new service is designed for tourists and business
travelers and would link two of Florida's major urban centers.
The trip on the line would include stops in downtown Miami,
Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando International
Airport. The service will utilize 200 miles (322 km) of existing
Florida East Coast Railway lines between Miami and Cocoa.
Thirty-five miles of new infrastructure will connect the
existing line to the airport.
Florida East Coast Industries, a subsidiary of New York
City-based Fortress Investment Group and owner of All
Aboard Florida and Florida East Coast Railway,
proposed the train service last year, pending negotiations to
secure the final link to Orlando.
The Orlando airport will seek a $200 million grant from the
state to pay for a station near the main terminal, according to
the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.
All Aboard Florida also wants to acquire land in downtown
Miami to build a train station and transportation hub, linking
with the local light rail and bus services.
Amtrak, the government-owned national rail corporation,
currently offers a twice-daily service between Miami and Orlando
taking five to seven hours.
In 2011, Florida Governor Rick Scott rejected a $2.4 billion
grant from the federal government to build a high-speed rail
line connecting Orlando, in central Florida, with Tampa on the
state's west coast.
Florida East Coast Industries officials have said studies
show that about 50 million people travel between Miami and
Orlando every year, with 95 percent making the journey by car in
four to five hours.
The project will include a set of diesel-powered trains with
a 400-seat capacity offering an hourly service with first-class
and business-class seating, gourmet dining and WiFi.