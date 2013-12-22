By Zachary Fagenson
HOMESTEAD Dec 21 As a squat, red-and-black
robot nicknamed CHIMP gingerly pushed open a spring-loaded door
a gust of wind swooped down onto the track at the
Homestead-Miami Speedway and slammed the door shut, eliciting a
collective sigh of disappointment from the audience.
The robot, developed by the Tartan Rescue team from the
National Robotics Engineering Center at Carnegie Mellon
University, was one of 17 competing in the U.S. military's
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Robotics
Challenge.
The agency, which funded basic science research for now
commonplace technologies like the Internet and global
positioning satellites, hopes the competition will spur the
development of robots that can work in places too dangerous for
humans.
The challenge was launched in 2011 in response to the
meltdown of Japan's Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear power plant after
it was hit by a massive earthquake-spawned tsunami. Nearly
160,000 people were forced to flee the area.
The backup power systems needed to cool the plant's reactors
failed and an emergency team from Tokyo Electric Power Company
was unable to enter the damaged reactor building due to the
intense radiation.
DARPA sent robots designed to disarm improvised explosive
devices in Iraq to Japan, yet by the time workers were trained
to use them it was too late to prevent a nuclear meltdown.
"What we realized was ... these robots couldn't do anything
other than observe," said Gill Pratt, program manager for the
DARPA Robotics Challenge. "What they needed was a robot to go
into that reactor building and shut off the valves."
Hydrogen continued building in the days that followed,
fueling a massive explosion.
During the two-day trials at a south Florida professional
race car track, the platoon of robots faced obstacles designed
to mimic the challenges following a disaster. Robots had to cut
through a reinforced concrete wall, navigate debris-strewn
terrain and locate and turn off leaking valves. Officials from
DARPA also disrupted the link between robots and their
operators, further simulating a disaster.
The eight teams with the highest scores will be awarded $1
million in funding to prepare for the final round in late 2014,
where a winner will take $2 million.
While Carnegie-Mellon's CHIMP eventually opened the door,
leading the field on Saturday was a two-legged robot from
Japan's team SCHAFT, which finished first in the test, according
to the DARPA Challenge website.
The Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, based
in Pensacola, Florida, took second place. Third went to Carnegie
Mellon and CHIMP.
Successes in the challenges are about as common as failures.
Many robots tumbled off an industrial ladder designed to test
sight and balance.
"Murphy's law is very big in robotics," said Daniel Lee, a
robotics professor at the University of Pennsylvania and program
director for Team THOR, an agile, human-form robot, whose
acronym stands for Tactical Hazardous Operations Robot. "It's
very difficult to account for all of the uncertainties that
you're going to face," he said.
A handful of teams, including ones from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and Lockheed Martin, used a
six-foot-two-inch, 330-pound humanoid robot named Atlas that
DARPA contracted from Boston Dynamics, a company that was spun
out of MIT in 1992 and recently acquired by Google.
A team from NASA's Johnson Space Center competed with a
robot called Valkyrie covered in white plastic and vinyl,
looking like a human wearing a robot suit.
Some robots looked highly mechanized, while others had four
legs and resembled a dog.
"The goal is to make it comfortable for people to work with
and to touch," said Christopher McQuin, NASA's chief engineer
for hardware development.
After the final round next year Pratt said there are plans
for another robotics challenge, possibly to be hosted in Japan.
For the next advance in robotics, he said, "the amount of
intelligence inside the robots needs to be able to handle small
tasks."
"We don't want to burden human operators with saying put
your foot here, put your other foot here, put your hand there,"
he added.