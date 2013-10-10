ORLANDO, Fla. Oct 9 Florida firefighters were
attempting to pluck passengers to safety on Wednesday after they
got stuck aboard a towering roller coaster that malfunctioned at
the Universal theme park in Orlando.
A dispatcher with the Orlando Fire Department said an
undetermined number of people had been stranded for more than
two hours on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which is billed as
Orlando's tallest roller coaster.
Live video from a local TV news helicopter showed people on
at least two of the roller coaster's cars affected by the
mechanical glitch.
Orlando's WKMG TV news said at least two of 12 passengers
affected by the glitch had already been rescued but there was no
immediate official confirmation of the report.
The Rip Ride Rockit stands 17 stories tall and can reach
speeds as high as 65 miles per hour (105 km per hour).
The attraction was shuttered for two days in early August
after a rider suffered minor injuries when the car she was
riding in stopped.
A spokesman for the theme park could not be reached for
comment on the latest mishap but there were no immediate reports
of any injuries.
(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)