By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., June 5
ORLANDO, Fla., June 5 The crew of a
Florida-based shipwreck salvage company has been held for a
month in a Honduras jail after authorities accused them of gun
smuggling, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
Stephen Mayne of the Tarpon Springs-based Aqua Quest
International said the company had a contract with a local
municipality to do salvage work. Mayne said the company told
port officials in advance they would be carrying guns for
protection against pirates.
"We didn't just show up out of the blue. This was all
pre-arranged," Mayne said.
Coronel Antonio Sanchez, a spokesman for the Honduran armed
forces, said the crew was arrested because they did not have
permits to possess guns in the country.
"In Honduras, you can't carry guns without the appropriate
documents," Sanchez said.
Mayne is the brother of the ship's captain Robert Mayne, 60,
who was one of six men working on board the 65-foot (20-meter)
salvage ship which pulled into port at Puerto Lempira, Honduras
on May 5.
Mayne said the port captain told the crew members he would
process their paperwork, which would include declaring and
confiscating the guns the next morning.
However, local authorities boarded the ship overnight and
arrested the crew over the objections of the port captain, Mayne
said.
"They are in harm's way," said Mayne who described the jail
as mosquito-infested.
Mayne said Aqua Quest was solicited by the Honduran
government to do business in the country at a 2011 "Honduras is
Open for Business" economic conference in San Pedro Sula,
Honduras.
The contract with the municipality of Ahuas in cooperation
with local Indian tribes was to be Aqua Quest's first project in
Honduras, he said. The job was to remove logs that were blocking
boat access to local island villages.
Mayne said the five seized guns included two handguns, two
shotguns and one semi-automatic sportsman's rifle. Mayne said a
Honduran prosecutor called the semi-automatic an "AK-47." Mayne
said the weapon is a Century Arms M70.
Aqua Quest describes itself as an ocean exploration and
archaeological recovery company. Other jailed crewmen include
another Mayne brother, Michael, 57, and four employees ages 26
through 53.
(Additional reporting by Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa;
Editing by Kevin Gray and Sandra Maler)