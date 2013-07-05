(Adds prosecution resting its case)
By Daniel Trotta
July 5 As the prosecution concluded its case
against George Zimmerman for the killing of Trayvon Martin, the
accused murderer emerged having been called a truth-teller by
the chief detective on the case and allowed to present his story
without cross-examination.
While some experts have credited prosecutors with building
the best case possible out of sometimes murky evidence, they
generally see the case as falling short of proving second-degree
murder beyond a reasonable doubt during nine days of testimony.
One blunder supports that view: prosecutors failed to stop
police investigator Chris Serino from expressing his opinion
that Zimmerman was telling the truth in his account of killing
Martin in self-defense.
Some lawyers see an acquittal, a deadlocked jury, or a
conviction on a lesser charge such as manslaughter as more
likely, while cautioning they could not conclude how the
six-member, all-female jury might see the evidence.
The prosecution began by quoting Zimmerman's expletive-laden
call about Martin to a dispatcher, and the jury could still see
Zimmerman as the state has portrayed him: a would-be cop who
profiled a young black man as a criminal and then pursued him,
vigilanate-style.
The prosecution rested its case on Friday, when the defense
started calling its own witnesses. The defense case was due to
continue on Monday.
"Those of us who watch trials look for the big flashy
knockout punch that resolves the case one way or another," said
Richard Gabriel, president of the litigation and trial
consulting firm Decision Analysis. "I'm not sure the prosecutors
have done that."
The case was ambiguous from the start. Police in the town of
Sanford, Florida, originally concluded there was no crime on
Feb. 26, 2012, when Zimmerman, now 29, killed Martin, 17, with a
single shot in the heart.
Zimmerman told police Martin looked suspicious and admitted
at one point to following him, but Sanford police investigators
believed Zimmerman's story of acting in self-defense after
getting pummeled in a fight.
That decision, followed by protests calling it a racial
injustice, turned the homicide into a case of national interest.
Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, was not arrested until 45
days after the shooting, when a special prosecutor accused him
of second-degree murder.
The jury must decide whether to believe Zimmerman, and
because prosecutors failed to object to one question on
cross-examination, the jury learned that the lead police
detective found Zimmerman's story credible.
Sanford Police Investigator Chris Serino, who interrogated
Zimmerman, told the jury he concluded the defendant was either
telling the truth or was a pathological liar. At that point lead
defense attorney Mark O'Mara asked, "Do you think he was telling
the truth?"
Prosecutors should have objected to the question, analysts
said, but they remained silent.
"Yes," Serino replied.
They objected the next day, when Judge Debra Nelson ruled
witnesses were not supposed to comment on the credibility of
other witnesses because it was the jury's job to decide who to
believe. She ordered the jury to ignore that exchange, which
means it cannot be mentioned in closing arguments and they
should not consider it during deliberations, but her ruling also
called further attention to what Serino said.
"They (prosecutors) clearly missed the objection, and it was
very generous of the judge to allow it to be stricken," said
Mark NeJame, a Florida defense lawyer who turned down an offer
to represent Zimmerman and recommended the defendant hire
O'Mara.
"All sides make errors in a case. You're never going to have
a perfectly tried case," NeJame said.
For example, defense attorney Don West began opening
arguments with a joke that fell flat. "Knock knock. Who's there?
George Zimmerman. George Zimmerman who? Good, you're on the
jury," he said. He later apologized.
NINE DAYS
The nine-day prosecution case at times resembled one in
favor of the defendant. Zimmerman was allowed to present his
version of events repeatedly and largely uncontested in audio
and video statements he gave to police, plus in a television
interview given to Sean Hannity of Fox News.
The jury saw multiple photos of his bloody and swollen nose,
and cuts to the back of his head, showing that Martin clearly
got the best of their fight before Zimmerman fired the shot.
Prosecutors had to present some of that evidence to
establish the basic facts that a homicide was committed, and
some of their witnesses were pliable under cross-examination,
lawyers said. They were wise to put on some of the evidence
helpful to Zimmerman in their own case rather than leave it to
the defense case, when it could be seen in an even more
favorable light.
Nonetheless, there were risks, such as when prosecutors
called Zimmerman's former college instructor for a class on
criminal litigation, U.S. Army Captain Alexis Carter, who was
friendly toward Zimmerman in the jury's presence and called him
an "A" student.
"That's a significant courtroom drama moment that humanizes
the defendant. It's not that he's been humanized by a gang
member. He's been humanized by an officer of the U.S. military,"
said William Shepherd, a Florida-based defense lawyer and
partner with the firm Holland & Knight.
While Zimmerman was able to speak to the jury without
cross-examination through his recorded statements, the jury also
saw in the Fox interview Zimmerman saying he regretted nothing
about that night, which he attributed to "God's plan."
Prosecutors also may have scored when its hand-picked
medical examiner said Zimmerman's injuries were consistent with
one punch that could have decked Zimmerman, contradicting his
contention Martin repeatedly slammed his head into the concrete.
"I think they presented the strongest evidence available. I
think the evidence is strong enough to convict George
Zimmerman," said Daryl Parks, a lawyer helping represent the
Martin family.
"They've done better than I expected them to do," NeJame
said. "They've been tenacious."
