SANFORD, Fla., April 11 A Florida prosecutor filed a murder charge on Wednesday against the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot and killed unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in a case that has captivated the United States and prompted civil rights demonstrations.

George Zimmerman, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Martin, according to Angela Corey, the special prosecutor appointed by Florida's governor to investigate the racially charged case.

Corey announced the latest developments in the case at a news conference in Sanford, Florida, the town where Martin was killed more than a month ago.