SANFORD, Fla., April 11 A Florida prosecutor
filed a murder charge on Wednesday against the neighborhood
watch volunteer who shot and killed unarmed black teenager
Trayvon Martin in a case that has captivated the United States
and prompted civil rights demonstrations.
George Zimmerman, 28, was arrested and charged with
second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Martin,
according to Angela Corey, the special prosecutor appointed by
Florida's governor to investigate the racially charged case.
Corey announced the latest developments in the case at a
news conference in Sanford, Florida, the town where Martin was
killed more than a month ago.