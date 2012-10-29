By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Oct 29 A Florida judge on Monday
rejected an attempt by prosecutors to silence lawyers for George
Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch captain charged with murdering
unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin.
Assistant State Attorney Bernie de la Rionda had requested a
gag order contending that the lawyers' press conferences and
Internet posts would taint the potential jury pool.
"This court does not find that a gag order is necessary at
this time to guarantee a fair trial," Judge Debra Nelson wrote,
siding with both Zimmerman's lawyer, Mark O'Mara, and lawyers
from media companies who argued against limiting information
about the case.
Zimmerman's case has attracted national media interest and
triggered public outrage because police initially declined to
arrest him after he shot and killed 17-year-old Martin on the
night of Feb. 26.
Zimmerman, 29, is currently free on a $1 million bond and
living in an undisclosed location near Sanford awaiting his
trial, which is due to begin June 10.
O'Mara insisted in court that he was only trying to respond
to a "tidal wave" of inaccurate information about Zimmerman.
Lawyers for several media companies argued that other
remedies existed to ensure a fair trial short of muzzling the
lawyers.
In her order, Nelson agreed that she could counter excess
publicity by moving the trial to another county, summoning a
larger than normal jury pool to find unbiased jurors and issuing
stern instructions to the jury to decide the case based only on
evidence presented in court.
(Editing by David Adams and Cynthia Osterman)