SANFORD, Florida Former neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman was versed in Florida's self-defense laws before he shot and killed unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, despite his previous claim to the contrary, jurors were told at Zimmerman's trial on Wednesday.

The contradiction came into evidence at Zimmerman's murder trial after the judge ruled it was relevant for jurors to hear about the defendant's criminal justice studies.

On Tuesday, Seminole County Judge Debra Nelson let the jury hear a television interview in which Zimmerman said he had no knowledge of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, which underpins his trial defense.

An army lawyer who taught Zimmerman in a 2010 college class on criminal litigation, testified that he often covered Florida's self-defense and "Stand Your Ground" laws in his 2010 course. Army Captain Alexis Carter said Zimmerman "was probably one of the better students in the class" calling him an "A" student.

Under the "Stand Your Ground" law, which was approved in 2005 and has been copied in some form by about 30 other states, people fearing for their lives can use deadly force without having to retreat from a confrontation, even when it is possible.

The statute is central to Zimmerman's defense in a case that captivated the United States throughout much of 2012 because of the self-defense argument.

Zimmerman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder, saying he shot Martin in self-defense during their confrontation inside a gated community in the central Florida town of Sanford on Feb, 26, 2012.

In allowing evidence about Zimmerman's criminal law studies, the judge overruled strenuous objections from Zimmerman's lead lawyer, Mark O'Mara.

Meanwhile, the judge said on Wednesday that the prosecution could rest later in the day or on Friday. There is no court on Thursday because of the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

STATE OF MIND

Prosecutor Richard Mantei had said during a hearing that Zimmerman's legal studies would help jurors understand his "state of mind" and "ambitions and frustrations" in the weeks and months leading up to the shooting.

Prosecutors say Zimmerman's choice of classes at Seminole State College, on criminal investigation and witness testimony among other topics, underscored his intense interest in law enforcement and previous interest in becoming a police officer.

In testimony on Tuesday, the jury heard a medical examiner say Zimmerman suffered "insignificant" injuries in the fight in which he shot and killed Martin, undermining Zimmerman's claim he feared for his life.

Zimmerman, 29, has said Martin, 17, punched him in the face and repeatedly slammed his head into a concrete walkway. Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, could face life in prison if convicted.

Police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, accepting his story of self-defense.

A special prosecutor later brought the murder charge. The prosecutor accused Zimmerman of profiling Martin and chasing him vigilante-style rather than waiting for police to arrive.

Martin was a student at a Miami-area high school and a guest of one of the housing development's homeowners. He was walking back to the home in the rain from a convenience store when Zimmerman spotted him and called police, saying Martin looked suspicious. During the confrontation between the two, which is still clouded by competing narratives and conflicting witness testimony, Zimmerman shot Martin through the heart with a 9mm Kel-Tec semi-automatic handgun that he was licensed to carry. (Additional reporting and writing by Tom Brown; Editing by Grant McCool)