Defense attorney Don West motions towards State Attorney Angela Corey after the state entered a request that child abuse charges be allowed against George Zimmerman during Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

SANFORD, Florida A judge gave jurors in the second-degree murder trial of George Zimmerman the option of convicting him of the lesser charge of manslaughter in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

Judge Debra Nelson issued her ruling on Thursday before prosecutors were scheduled to deliver closing arguments in the case, which has captivated and polarized much of the U.S. public, and generated a wave of street demonstrations last year.

However, in a victory for Zimmerman, Nelson later on Thursday denied a prosecution request to add a second option of third-degree felony murder based on child abuse. Martin, at age 17, was a minor.

Nelson's ruling on manslaughter was a victory for the prosecution, which wanted the sequestered, all-female jury to have the option of choosing the lesser offense, which still carries a potentially lengthy sentence.

Zimmerman could be sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder and up to 30 years for manslaughter.

The defense preferred an all-or-nothing choice of second-degree murder, confident it had shown Zimmerman acted in self-defense and concerned the jury might opt for what lead defense lawyer Mark O'Mara described as a "compromise verdict."

Defense lawyer Don West objected to the child abuse charge as a "trick" and "bizarre" considering evidence from the defense case that Martin was pummeling Zimmerman in a fight before Zimmerman pulled out his gun.

West also accused prosecutor Richard Mantei of "plotting for this moment when he can spring it on us and the court." As of Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors had indicated they would seek a second option of aggravated assault and changed tack on Thursday morning.

The case is entering its final stages under great scrutiny, televised live and an object of intense public interest.

Closing arguments should conclude on Friday, when the jury would start deliberations.

Zimmerman's detractors see him as a racial profiler who considered Martin suspicious because the teenager was black, and blame the defendant for unnecessarily pulling out his Kel Tec 9mm pistol, which was fully loaded with hollow-point bullets.

Backers of liberal gun laws have rallied behind Zimmerman and helped fund his defense, seeing him as a persecuted hero who personifies the Second Amendment right to bear arms. (Additional reporting by Tom Brown and Kevin Gray; Writing by Dan Trotta; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)