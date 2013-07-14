Signs showing Trayvon Martin are shown in front of Seminole County Court where George Zimmerman's second-degree murder trial is being deliberated by jurors in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Attorneys Natalie Jackson, Benjamin Crump((2nd R), and Daryl Parks (R) representing the family of Trayvon Martin sit stoically as George Zimmerman's not guilty verdict is read in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

George Zimmerman leaves the courtroom a free man after being found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

Defense attorney Mark O'Mara (R) celebrates with family and friends of George Zimmerman following his client's not guilty verdict in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

Protesters march in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles, California, following the George Zimmerman verdict, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Trayvon Martin family attorneys Daryl Parks (L), Natalie Jackson (2nd L), Benjamin Crump, and Jasmine Rand (R) address the media following George Zimmerman's not guilty verdict in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

Protestors rally in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, July 14, 2013. A Florida jury acquitted George Zimmerman on Saturday in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in a case that sparked a national debate over racial profiling and self-defense laws. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

SANFORD, Florida Cleared by a Florida jury, George Zimmerman walked free from criminal charges in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin but still faces public outrage, a possible civil suit and demands for a federal investigation.

The six women jurors who deliberated for 16 hours over two days found Zimmerman not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter Saturday night in a case that has polarized the U.S. public.

Critics contend Zimmerman wrongly suspected 17-year-old Martin of being a criminal because he was black, making it civil rights issue, while gun rights supporters saw Zimmerman as a persecuted hero who was exercising his Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Zimmerman's lawyers argued he acted in self-defense the night of February 26, 2012, when he and Martin met inside a gated community in the central Florida town of Sanford. They accuse civil rights advocates of wrongly injecting the issue of race.

"It was such a shame. The whole case nearly destroyed George from Day One ... that they put a racism spin on this prosecution just hurt him very deeply," said John Donnelly, a close friend of Zimmerman who testified in the trial.

In Sanford, Valarie Houston, pastor of the Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, dedicated a Sunday morning prayer service to Martin.

"I am hurt. I am sad. I am disappointed and my heart is overwhelmed with pains," Houston said. "I thought in my heart that justice would be served."

Civil rights leaders including Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and Benjamin Jealous, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, urged the Justice Department to pursue federal civil rights charges against Zimmerman.

Jealous said Martin's family may bring a civil suit against Zimmerman but said federal criminal charges must be filed because evidence suggests race was a factor in the case.

He told CNN the black community is upset with a situation in which "our young people have to fear the bad guys and the good guys. The robbers and the cops and the self-appointed community watch volunteer who think that they're keeping folks safer."

Sharpton, who called the verdict "a slap in the face to the American people," cited the example of Rodney King, the man whose videotaped beating by Los Angeles police triggered rioting two decades ago after a state criminal trial found the police officers not guilty. Later, the Justice Department brought a federal case that resulted in the conviction of two officers.

The Justice Department has not commented on the case.

TENSE DRAMA

Zimmerman, 29, who is white and Hispanic, spotted Martin from his car and called police, believing Martin to be suspicious. The teenager, who was staying in the neighborhood at the home of his father's fiancee, was walking back from a convenience store where he bought candy and a soft drink.

Minutes later, after Zimmerman got out of his car, the two engaged in a fight that left Zimmerman with a bloody nose and head injuries. The encounter ended when Zimmerman shot Martin once through the heart with a 9mm pistol.

Prosecutors had to prove that Zimmerman committed a crime in pursuing and killing Martin and that he did not act in self-defense.

The tense drama that had been building for 16 months climaxed with a court clerk's late-night reading of the "not guilty" verdict. Zimmerman showed no emotion at first, but later broke into a smile after sitting down.

The jurors were sequestered during the three weeks of testimony and remained anonymous by court order. They declined to speak with reporters.

The court unshackled Zimmerman from a monitoring device he had been wearing while on bail. He previously only left home in a disguise and body armor, his lawyer said. His brother said he would remain out of public view for some time.

The acquittal will weaken any wrongful death civil lawsuit that Martin's family might bring, and Zimmerman's lead defense lawyer, Mark O'Mara, predicted Zimmerman would win immunity from a civil suit.

Demonstrators continued outside the Seminole County Courthouse where the trial was held chanted "No justice, no peace" before and after the verdict. Protests broke out in some U.S. cities including Oakland and Washington. The activist group Act Now to Stop War and End Racism called demonstrations on Sunday in New York, Boston, San Francisco and other cities.

(Additional reporting by Irene Klotz in Sanford, Chris Francescani in New York, Will Dunham and Paul Simao in Washington; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Doina Chiacu)