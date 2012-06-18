* Bank transactions all just under $10,000
* Records seen as another blow to Zimmerman's credibility
* Dozens of transactions in run-up to bond hearing
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., June 18 George Zimmerman, who is
being held on a second-degree murder charge in the February
shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, and his wife
actively sought to avoid government scrutiny of their financial
assets, as contributions poured into Zimmerman's legal defense
fund, bank statements showed.
The statements were released on Monday by the Seminole
County Circuit Court following the arrest on perjury charges
last week of Zimmerman's wife, Shellie Zimmerman.
George Zimmerman's $150,000 bond was revoked and he went
back to jail earlier this month after prosecutors said the
couple had misled the court about their financial status.
They failed to tell the court about more than $135,000 that
donors had contributed to help pay for Zimmerman's legal
defense, and Shellie Zimmerman falsely testified at her
husband's April 20 bond hearing that the family was broke,
prosecutors said.
The bank records, from separate credit union accounts, show
Zimmerman and his wife made dozens of transactions between
April 11 and April 20 just under the $10,000 limit that triggers
government scrutiny under federal anti-money laundering laws.
Some were overlapping, as George transferred a total of
$74,000 to Shellie, and Shellie transferred more than $85,500
back to George. All were in amounts between $9,000 and $9,999.
Another $47,000 was transferred to an account held by
Zimmerman's sister, who was not named by prosecutors.
Among the transactions were 16 deposits in amounts from
$9,000 to $9,990 from a PayPal account opened by George
Zimmerman. The account was linked to a now-defunct website set
up by Zimmerman to raise donations from supporters.
Anti-money laundering laws prohibit "structuring," which is
intentionally making multiple transactions just under the
$10,000 limit to avoid federal scrutiny.
Zimmerman's attorney, Mark O'Mara, did not respond to an
inquiry from Reuters about the transactions and other newly
released evidence. This included phone calls between the
Zimmermans recorded at the jail in which they discuss moving
money between accounts in increments under what they referred to
as "$10."
However, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said the bank
statements further undermined Zimmerman's credibility, which he
said would be pivotal at his murder trial.
Zimmerman's own lawyers have acknowledged that he hurt his
credibility by claiming to be penniless and misleading the court
about his finances.
Zimmerman, 28, claims he shot and killed Martin in self
defense after the unarmed black teenager attacked him and
slammed his head into the ground in a gated community in the
central Florida town of Sanford on Feb. 26.
But Crump, who represents Martin's family, said none of the
evidence supports Zimmerman's version of events.
"It is George Zimmerman's credibility that is at issue,"
Crump told Reuters. He said the bank records and other evidence
clearly showed that Zimmerman had conspired with his wife "to
execute a scheme to hide money" from the authorities.
