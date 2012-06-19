* Bank transactions all just under $10,000
* Records seen as another blow to Zimmerman's credibility
* Dozens of transactions in run-up to bond hearing
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., June 18 George Zimmerman, who is
being held on a second-degree murder charge in the February
shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, and his wife
actively sought to avoid government scrutiny of their financial
assets, as contributions poured into Zimmerman's legal defense
fund, bank statements showed.
The statements were released on Monday by the Seminole
County Circuit Court following the arrest on perjury charges
last week of Zimmerman's wife, Shellie Zimmerman, for failing to
acknowledge those donations.
George Zimmerman's $150,000 bond was revoked and he went
back to jail earlier this month after prosecutors said the
couple had misled the court about their financial status.
They failed to tell the court about more than $135,000 that
donors had contributed to help pay for Zimmerman's legal
defense, and Shellie Zimmerman falsely testified at her
husband's April 20 bond hearing that the family was broke,
prosecutors said.
The bank records, from separate credit union accounts, show
Zimmerman and his wife made dozens of transactions between April
11 and April 20 just under the $10,000 limit that triggers
government scrutiny under federal anti-money laundering laws.
Some were overlapping, as George transferred a total of
$74,000 to Shellie, and Shellie transferred more than $85,500
back to George. All were in amounts between $9,000 and $9,999.
Another $47,000 was transferred to an account held by
Zimmerman's sister, who was not named by prosecutors.
Among the transactions were 16 deposits in amounts from
$9,000 to $9,990 from a PayPal account opened by George
Zimmerman. The account was linked to a now-defunct website set
up by Zimmerman to raise donations from supporters.
Anti-money laundering laws prohibit "structuring," which is
intentionally making multiple transactions just under the
$10,000 limit to avoid federal scrutiny.
Zimmerman's attorney, Mark O'Mara, told CNN's Piers Morgan
the couple was "frightened" and lacked trust for "the system"
when they withheld the truth during the bond hearing, but that
George Zimmerman revealed the funds to O'Mara when he asked
about them four days later.
"They did not tell the complete truth to the judge and that
attacks their credibility, and credibility is always an issue in
a case like this," O'Mara admitted.
Martin family attorney Benjamin Crump said the bank
statements further undermined Zimmerman's credibility, which he
said would be pivotal at his murder trial.
Zimmerman, 28, says he shot and killed Martin in self
defense after the unarmed black teenager attacked him and
slammed his head into the ground in a gated community in the
central Florida town of Sanford on Feb. 26.
Crump said none of the evidence supports Zimmerman's version
of events.
"It is George Zimmerman's credibility that is at issue,"
Crump told Reuters. He said the bank records and other evidence
clearly showed that Zimmerman had conspired with his wife "to
execute a scheme to hide money" from the authorities.
