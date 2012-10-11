By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Oct 10 The brother of the Florida
man charged in the shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin
took to Twitter to criticize a lawyer involved with the case,
which could complicate the accused murder's legal defense.
Robert Zimmerman Jr., whose brother George Zimmerman faces
up to life in prison, recently appeared on several TV and radio
shows complaining about a "vast mis-information campaign," as
well as highlighting an "official letter of condolence" to
Trayvon Martin's family.
George Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, is charged with
shooting and killing the unarmed, black Martin as he walked
through a gated community in Sanford, Florida, in February.
After Robert Zimmerman Jr. appeared Monday on CNN's Piers
Morgan Tonight, an Orlando civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson
suggested the family was using the media for fundraising.
Jackson was one of a group of lawyers and supporters who
helped bring public pressure to bear on police and prosecutors
for not immediately charging Zimmerman after he shot 17-year-old
Martin.
Jackson's comment prompted a twitter tirade by Robert
Zimmerman Jr. who wrote to Jackson: "My Life's work = you WILL
be held accountable for your words/actions. You A'INT seen
NOTHIN' yet ... I will see U disbarred."
George Zimmerman has said the shooting was self-defense and
justified under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" gun law.
"We're naturally concerned about anyone associated with the
case speaking publicly, because there is always a risk that
their comments could complicate our defense efforts,"
Zimmerman's lawyer Mark O'Mara told Reuters in an emailed
statement.
O'Mara previously called "ill-timed" a book and television
appearances in September by George Zimmerman's friend Mark
Osterman. Osterman revealed details of the shooting that he said
were drawn from conversations he had with Zimmerman and his wife
while they stayed in his home for several weeks after the
killing.
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Martin family, said the
tweets by Robert Zimmerman Jr. could play into the hands of
prosecutors if he is called as a witness.
Robert Zimmerman Jr. is one of several friends and family
members who say George Zimmerman told them what happened the
night of Feb. 26 when he killed Martin. Prosecutors could use
that in court as they claim Zimmerman has not been consistent
with his version of events.
"When they go to testify your character and your credibility
is at issue so I think these (Twitter) comments could have an
effect," Crump said.
(Editing by David Adams and Lisa Shumaker)