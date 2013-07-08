By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., July 8 Prosecutors asked a
Florida judge on Monday to block the jury in the George
Zimmerman trial from seeing an animated re-enactment of the
shooting of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, saying the
video distorts the events of that fatal encounter.
Defense lawyers want to show the video to the six-woman jury
that will decide the fate of Zimmerman, who is charged with
second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty, saying he shot
Martin in self-defense.
State prosecutors argued that the video fails to show the
Kel Tec 9mm pistol that Zimmerman, 29, a white and Hispanic
neighborhood watch volunteer, used to shoot Martin, 17, once
through the heart.
Prosecutors also objected because they said the animation
video shows details of the fatal struggle based on the
animator's "approximations," including the number of blows
during the fight and how each body reacts to those blows.
The video also relies upon some witness statements to police
that were later changed; it shows Martin as left-handed when his
mother testified he was right-handed; and prosecutors complained
they received the animation too late, on June 21, the Friday
before testimony began on June 24, they argued in their motion.
Seminole County Judge Debra Nelson had yet to rule on
whether the jury could see the animated re-enactment of the
events in the central Florida town of Sanford on Feb. 26, 2012.
Testimony in the trial that has been televised live on cable
networks and the internet was expected to conclude this week as
the defense presented its case.
Four defense witnesses on Monday testified they recognized
Zimmerman's voice screaming for help in the background of a 911
emergency call placed by a neighbor during the struggle between
Zimmerman and Martin. Those screams stopped once the gun fires.
The case could turn on who the jury believes was calling for
help.
On Friday the mothers of both Martin and Zimmerman told jury
they recognized the screams for help as coming from their
respective sons.
On Monday it was four friends of Zimmerman who testified
that they recognized the voice as Zimmerman's. Two of them were
Mark and Sondra Osterman, a husband and wife who wrote a book
about Zimmerman and agreed to donate the proceeds to their
friend.
"Yes, definitely, it's Georgie," Sondra Osterman said.
"I thought it was George," Mark Osterman said later. "It
just sounded like George."
Osterman, a Federal Air Marshal and longtime law-enforcement
officer, also told the jury he advised Zimmerman to buy the Kel
Tech 9mm and helped train him to use it at the shooting range.
Police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, believing his
claim of self-defense. That ignited protests and cries of racial
injustice in Sanford and major cities across the United States,
as the case came to reflect what many saw as unequal treatment
of African Americans before the law.
A special prosecutor later brought the charge of
second-degree murder, after Zimmerman walked free following the
killing for 45 days.
