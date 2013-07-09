By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., July 9 A Florida judge on Tuesday
deferred a ruling on whether jurors in George Zimmerman's murder
trial should see a digital reconstruction of his shooting of
unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.
The digital re-enactment, commissioned by the defense, drew
objections from prosecutors, who said it distorted events of the
fatal encounter between Zimmerman and Martin, in a gated
community in Sanford, Florida, on Feb. 26, 2012.
The defense's attempt to introduce the digital
reconstruction - created from technology similar to that used in
Hollywood movies - comes as the defense team is nearing the end
of its case. It remains uncertain whether Zimmerman will
testify.
Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder and faces up
to life in prison if convicted, although either side can request
that the jury also consider the lesser offense of manslaughter,
with a maximum penalty of 30 years.
The case revolves around sometimes murky evidence, including
disagreements among witnesses over whose voice - Martin's or
Zimmerman's - can be heard in the background of a 911 emergency
call on the night that Zimmerman shot Martin.
State prosecutors argued the digital reconstruction of the
crime scene failed to show the gun used by Zimmerman and showed
details of the neighborhood watch volunteer's altercation with
Martin based only on "approximations," including the number of
blows during the fight and how each body reacted to those blows,
among other objections.
The reconstruction was shown to Judge Nelson while the jury
was out on Tuesday morning. It as not viewable by spectators in
the courtroom but starts during the 911 emergency call that
captured the sound of screams for help.
Daniel Schumacher, a specialist in reconstructing graphic
crime scenes and accidents who created the re-enactment,
testified he employed the same technology and body motion
capture suits used to create action movies. He said he based
his depiction on police reports, witness statements and
drawings, crime scene and investigative information, testimony
in depositions, medical examiner reports and the 911 audio.
"I believe I had everything I would need to create the
scene," said Schumacher who previously was qualified as an
expert in 16 California counties.
Zimmerman remained free for 45 days after the killing,
because police initially declined to arrest him, accepting his
claim he shot and killed the 17-year-old Martin in self-defense.
A special prosecutor brought the charge of second-degree
murder against Zimmerman after protests and cries of injustice
in Sanford and several major U.S. cities, as the case sparked a
national debate about race, profiling, gun rights, self defense
and children.
Prosecutors wrapped up their side of the case against
Zimmerman, 29, after nine days of witness testimony on Friday.
In a blow to the prosecution, Judge Nelson ruled late on
Monday that defense lawyers can introduce evidence that Martin
had the active ingredient of marijuana in his system when he was
killed.
Toxicology tests showed THC in Martin's system, and
Zimmerman told a police operator just before the shooting that
Martin "looks like he's on drugs."
The prosecution argued the evidence was prejudicial, and the
defense countered that it was relevant given Zimmerman's
observation that Martin could be on drugs.
Medical Examiner Shiping Bao initially reported the THC
level was too slight to affect Martin, but Bao testified outside
the jury's hearing last week that his further research in
preparation for the trial indicated the drug might have had a
slight but unknown effect.
When the jury renders its verdict in the Zimmerman case, it
seems likely that many Americans will be disappointed however
his fate is decided because they have already made up their
minds about a killing that became a virtual national obsession
for much of last year.
Highlighting fears of racial tensions in Sanford itself, the
Broward County Sheriff's Office in south Florida, the state's
largest, announced on Monday that it was working closely with
the Sanford Police Department and other local law enforcement
agencies to coordinate "a response plan in anticipation the
verdict."
Sanford's population of 54,000 is about 30 percent black.
"Freedom of expression is a constitutional right. While
raising your voice is encouraged, using your hands is not," the
Broward Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
"We don't have information about a specific event that might
take place at the conclusion of the trial, but we encourage
everyone to keep any protests peaceful," Broward Sheriff Scott
Israel said.
