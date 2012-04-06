(Corrects spelling of lawyer's name in paragraphs 9-10)
* New poll shows racial divide on case
* Defense tactic many irk many observers
* Stand Your Ground statute key to shooter's lawyer's
SANFORD, Fla., April 6 "Shaken Baby Syndrome"
was cited on Friday in the defense of George Zimmerman, the
Sanford, Florida, man who shot and killed unarmed black teenager
Trayvon Martin in a case that has sparked a widespread public
outcry.
Hal Uhrig, a lawyer and former Gainesville, Florida, police
officer who recently joined Zimmerman's defense team, cited in a
TV interview the brain damage that can seriously injure or kill
an infant.
His point, which has been made before, was that Zimmerman
contends he shot Martin in self defense and feared for his life
after the 17-year-old attacked him and began pounding his head
into the concrete pavement of a gated community on a rainy
evening in Sanford on Feb. 26.
But Uhrig's choice of words, and use of a recognized sign of
child abuse to defend a 28-year-old man who killed a kid, seemed
likely to raise more than just a few eyebrows.
"We're familiar with the Shaken Baby Syndrome," said Uhrig
on the CBS This Morning program. "You shake a baby, the brain
shakes around inside the skull. You can die when someone's
pounding your head into the ground."
Apart from saying his client suffered a broken nose, Uhrig
did not elaborate on the extent of any injuries Zimmerman
actually suffered. But characteristic injuries associated with
SBS, as Shaken Baby Syndrome is known, include bleeding in the
brain. There are often no visible external signs such injuries
have occurred.
Police have not arrested Zimmerman because the use of lethal
force in self defense is permitted under the Stand Your Ground
law approved by former Florida Governor Jeb Bush in 2005.
The lack of an arrest in the Martin case has triggered
protests across the United States. A special prosecutor
appointed by Governor Rick Scott is investigating to decide
whether charges are warranted, amid allegations of racial
profiling and initial police bungling of the case.
If it goes to trial, Uhrig said he and his fellow defense
attorney, would defend Zimmerman under the Stand Your Ground
statute.
"He didn't commit any crime," Uhrig said on CBS. "He was
attacked, broke his nose, hit his head into the ground and he
defended himself. That's not against the law."
A USA Today/Gallup poll published on Saturday showed that
Americans are deeply divided across color lines in their
opinions about Martin's killing.
Seventy-three percent of blacks in the survey said they
believed Zimmerman, a white Hispanic, would have been arrested
if the person he shot dead was white.
Only 33 percent of whites agreed with that view while the
majority of whites polled, 52 percent, said race made no
difference in the case.
(Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Philip Barbara)