By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., June 11 The polarizing debate
that followed the killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon
Martin by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in
Florida last year means it could take up to two weeks to pick
the six jurors needed to try the case.
Prosecution and defense lawyers in the trial in Florida's
Seminole County are entitled to subject potential jurors from a
pool of hundreds to detailed questioning about their knowledge
of the case and whether they have formed opinions about it.
The attorneys completed questioning of just four prospective
jurors in a preliminary round of questioning after the trial
began on Monday, and another 10 on Tuesday, irritating Benjamin
Crump, the lawyer for Martin's family.
"This is very slow, it's not normal," he said. "In a regular
trial you pick a jury in one or two days," he added, complaining
that Zimmerman's defense team was being given "too much
consideration."
Zimmerman, 29, is charged with second degree murder and
could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.
The case fueled protests across the country and inspired
national debate about race, guns and equal justice because
police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman on grounds that he
acted within the bounds of Florida's self-defense laws.
Experts say judges in state courts typically allow more time
for lawyers to question potential jury members - for political
as well as procedural reasons.
"Unlike federal court, state court judges are elected," said
David Weinstein, a Miami lawyer and former state prosecutor.
"The people who vote for the them are the ones sitting on the
jury panel, as well as the families of the victims, and the
lawyers."
Judges also tended to err on the side of caution because
cases have been reversed in state court in the past because not
enough questions were allowed to sift out juror biases, he said.
"It's not going to get any better," said Weinstein, noting
that a second round of questioning would probe jurors even
deeper - focusing on their opinions about the police, guns,
race, vigilantes, and neighborhood-watch schemes.
This creates the potential for an extremely slow process,
even though under Florida law only six jurors are needed - as
well as four alternatives - rather than 12 required by some
other states.
On Tuesday, a potential juror identified only as "B-35" told
the court he got most of his news from the Fox TV network and
said he was alone among his family and friends in not forming an
opinion about Zimmerman's guilt.
A white woman, identified as B-37, said she bought
newspapers but did not read them and instead used them to put in
her parrot's cage.
Lead defense lawyer Mark O'Mara rejected Crump's assertion
that jury selection was going too slowly and prosecution
attempts to limit question of prospective jurors.
"This is a case where - in part because of Mr. Crump's
publicity regarding it - we have to talk to these jurors about
every influence they have had," he said. "You can't just ask a
juror what do you remember. You have to prod them a little bit."
At the time of the shooting Zimmerman was the neighborhood
watch captain in a gated community in Sanford, a central Florida
town near Orlando. He said he killed Martin, a guest of one of
the homeowners, with a single bullet to the chest from a 9mm
handgun in an act of self-defense.
