By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., June 13 Seating an impartial jury
in the Trayvon Martin Florida murder case may not be as
problematic as many had initially feared, despite blanket media
coverage that captivated the United States for much of 2012.
As jury selection inched forward on Thursday in the trial of
neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman in a central Florida
court, the search for potential jurors who claim they know
little or nothing at all about the shooting of the unarmed black
teenager appeared to be making progress.
"The judge is definitely trying to move things along," said
David Weinstein, a former state prosecutor now in private
practice in Miami with the firm Clarke Silvergate.
Some potential jurors in Seminole County criminal court said
they knew the basic outlines of the case but needed to be
prodded by lawyers to recall any specific details.
No jurors have been selected so far for the panel of six and
four alternates to hear evidence in a case in which Zimmerman
claims self-defense in the Feb. 26, 2012 shooting. Zimmerman, a
29-year-old light-skinned Hispanic, faces up to life
imprisonment if convicted of the second-degree murder charge.
Jury selection began on Monday and has been moving slowly.
Typically, prosecutors and defense lawyers, guided by a judge,
select a panel within a day or two although that can drag out in
high-profile cases where judges know intense media attention can
influence potential jurors.
On Thursday morning, a white recent high school graduate
said he surmised a few details from Facebook, such as that a
black person was shot and that Zimmerman was the shooter. He
said the topic was very controversial among fellow students at
school but he recognized many were just making up "facts."
Some 20 prospective jurors have made it through the first
round of questioning, focused largely on their exposure and
reaction to widespread pre-trial publicity. Ten more are needed
before a group of 30 will move on to further questioning about
their views on issues related to the case, such as race and gun
laws.
The case drew intense scrutiny and ignited protests because
police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, saying he acted
in self-defense during a confrontation with Martin in a gated
community in the central Florida town of Sanford.
Some potential jurors, like a middle-aged woman who works in
a hospital operating room, told the court she only catches a few
minutes of news in the morning before her commute. She and
others described a daily work schedule that left little time for
television viewing.
One prospect, referred to in court as B-72, even apologized
twice for his professed ignorance about the case.
"I know it sounds bad," he said. "I didn't care about it. It
didn't involve me. It didn't involve anyone I know."
A black woman referred to as R-65 claimed to have heard
nothing about the case until a prayer was offered for both the
Martin and Zimmerman families by her pastor at church.
