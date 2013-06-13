(Updates with judge's decision to sequester jury during trial)
By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., June 13 The jury in the
racially-charged Trayvon Martin case in Florida will be
sequestered during the murder trial of the neighborhood watchman
who killed the unarmed black teenager, the judge ruled on
Thursday.
Seating an impartial jury in the trial of George Zimmerman
in a central Florida court may not be as problematic as many had
initially feared, despite blanket media coverage that captivated
the United States for much of 2012.
The search for potential jurors who claim they know little
or nothing at all about the shooting has been moving slowly
after jury selection began on Monday in Seminole County criminal
court.
But in a sign of progress, some potential jurors said they
knew the basic outlines of the case and needed to be prodded by
lawyers to recall any specific details.
The judge's order to sequester the jury of six and four
alternates means that all ten people eventually chosen will be
kept in a private location such as a hotel for the duration of
the trial, which is expected to last two to four weeks.
Circuit Court Judge Debra Nelson has said the identities of
the jurors will not be made public.
No jurors have been selected so far to hear evidence in a
case in which Zimmerman claims self-defense in the Feb. 26, 2012
shooting. Zimmerman, a 29-year-old light-skinned Hispanic, faces
up to life imprisonment if convicted of the second-degree murder
charge.
"The judge is definitely trying to move things along," said
David Weinstein, a former state prosecutor now in private
practice in Miami with the firm Clarke Silvergate.
Typically, prosecutors and defense lawyers, guided by a
judge, select a panel within a day or two although that can drag
out in high-profile cases where judges know intense media
attention can influence potential jurors.
On Thursday morning, a white recent high school graduate
said he surmised a few details from Facebook, such as that a
black person was shot and that Zimmerman was the shooter. He
said the topic was very controversial among fellow students at
school but he recognized many were just making up "facts."
Some 20 prospective jurors have made it through the first
round of questioning, focused largely on their exposure and
reaction to widespread pre-trial publicity. Ten more are needed
before a group of 30 will move on to further questioning about
their views on issues related to the case, such as race and gun
laws.
The case drew intense scrutiny and ignited protests because
police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, saying he acted
in self-defense during a confrontation with Martin in a gated
community in the central Florida town of Sanford.
Some potential jurors, like a middle-aged woman who works in
a hospital operating room, told the court she only catches a few
minutes of news in the morning before her commute. She and
others described a daily work schedule that left little time for
television viewing.
One prospect, referred to in court as B-72, even apologized
twice for his professed ignorance about the case.
"I know it sounds bad," he said. "I didn't care about it. It
didn't involve me. It didn't involve anyone I know."
A black woman referred to as R-65 claimed to have heard
nothing about the case until a prayer was offered for both the
Martin and Zimmerman families by her pastor at church.
(Additional reporting and writing by David Adams and Tom Brown;
Editing by Grant McCool)