(Updates with afternoon court proceedings)

By Barbara Liston

SANFORD, Fla., June 13 The jury in the racially charged Trayvon Martin case will be sequestered during the murder trial of the neighborhood watchman who killed the unarmed black teenager, the judge ruled on Thursday.

Seating an impartial jury in the trial of George Zimmerman in a central Florida court has moved slowly due to blanket media coverage that captivated the United States after the Feb. 26, 2012, slaying.

The search for potential jurors who claim they know little or nothing about the shooting has been a problem since jury selection began on Monday in Seminole County criminal court.

But in a promising sign, some potential jurors said they knew the basic outlines of the case and needed to be prodded by lawyers to recall specific details.

The judge's order to sequester the jury of six, along with four alternates, means that all 10 people eventually chosen will be kept in a private location such as a hotel for the duration of the trial, which is expected to take two to four weeks.

Circuit Court Judge Debra Nelson had already ruled the identities of the jurors will not be made public.

No jurors have been selected so far to hear evidence in a case in which Zimmerman claims self-defense in accordance with Florida's stand-your-ground law. Zimmerman, a 29-year-old light-skinned Hispanic, faces up to life imprisonment if convicted of the second-degree murder charge.

Typically, prosecutors and defense lawyers, guided by a judge, select a panel within a day or two although that can drag out in high-profile cases where judges know intense media attention can influence potential jurors.

"A typical second-degree murder trial can be done in two and half weeks, including jury selection," said Michelle Kennedy, a spokeswoman for the court. "This isn't typical. This is going to take as long as it takes because the judge is going to make sure that justice is served."

Some 25 prospective jurors have made it through the first round of questioning, focused largely on their exposure and reaction to widespread pre-trial publicity. After the judge accepted a request by lawyers for both sides on Thursday to expand the final pool of prospective jurors, another 15 more are needed before a group of 40 will move on to further in-depth questioning about their views on issues related to the case, such as race and gun laws.

The case drew intense scrutiny and ignited protests because police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, saying he acted in self-defense during a confrontation with Martin in a gated community in the central Florida town of Sanford.

On Thursday one jury prospect, a white man identified as E50, said he watches little news because "it depresses me."

Another woman who said she followed news reports extensively, particularly after getting her jury summons, told the prosecution her mind already was made up, and that she believed Zimmerman was innocent.

"You would have to work really hard to change my opinion," she said.

She said she based her opinion in part on her support of gun carry laws. "I believe every American has a right to defend themselves ... I think the more people armed, the better," she said. (Additional reporting and writing by David Adams and Tom Brown; Editing by Grant McCool and Bill Trott)