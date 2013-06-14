By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., June 14
SANFORD, Fla., June 14 A judge's decision to
sequester jurors for the murder trial of a Florida neighborhood
watchman who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in 2012 will
slow down an already painstaking selection process to find
impartial minds amid saturation media coverage.
Jury selection in the racially-charged case of teenager
Trayvon Martin appeared to be headed into a second week as
prosecutors and defense lawyers on Friday worked to cope with
the judge's sequester order and another decision to expand the
pool of potential jurors.
"The whole purpose is to isolate you from the world. They
put you in a bubble," said David Weinstein, a former state
prosecutor in Miami with the law firm Clarke Silverglate, who is
not involved in the trial.
He said a lot of potential jurors "won't like it and they'll
do anything to get off the jury. They are going to start
dropping like flies."
The search for a jury of six and four alternates has been
moving at a snail's pace since Monday in a courtroom in the
central Florida town of Sanford and it remains unclear when the
panel will be sworn in.
They will hear evidence in the trial of the neighborhood
watchman, George Zimmerman, on a charge of second degree murder
for which he faces possible life imprisonment if convicted.
Zimmerman said he acted in self-defense.
An order by Circuit Court Judge Debra Nelson on Thursday to
sequester the jury means jurors will be confined to a hotel
without access to cell phones, internet, and TV news throughout
the trial, which is expected to last two to four weeks.
Sequestered juries are generally required to dine together
and TV access may be limited to pay-per-view only in their
rooms, excluding even major sporting events. Jurors are usually
allowed to pay essential bills online.
The case has drawn intense scrutiny and ignited
protests when police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, a
29-year-old light-skinned Hispanic, after he shot and killed
Martin, 17, during a confrontation in a gated community in
Sanford in February 2012.
Five potential jurors were excused on Thursday on grounds of
hardship shortly after the judge announced her decision to
sequester the people who will eventually be chosen.
The judge also agreed to allow lawyers to select a pool of
40 potential jurors, up from 30, for a second phase of
questioning. So far, only 23 potential jurors have been
selected from a pool of 500 in a first round of questioning
about the impact of pre-trial publicity.
The second round of questioning allows lawyers to explore
issues relating to the case, such as Florida's controversial gun
laws, and racial profiling, and could take several more days to
complete.
