(Updates with court proceedings and quotes from lawyers)
By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., June 14 A judge's decision to
sequester jurors for the murder trial of a Florida neighborhood
watchman who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager in 2012 will
slow an already painstaking selection process to find impartial
minds amid saturation media coverage.
Jury selection in the racially charged case of teenager
Trayvon Martin is headed into a second week as prosecutors and
defense lawyers on Friday worked to cope with the judge's
sequester order and another decision to expand the pool of
potential jurors.
While it will make jury selection more complicated, lawyers
on both sides say they are happy with the decision to isolate
jurors during testimony and deliberations.
"I think it helps with making sure that the jury can focus
solely on the evidence that comes from the trial," said Benjamin
Crump, the lawyer for the Martin family.
Despite the slow progress and the high dismissal rate of
prospective jurors, both sides appear confident an unbiased jury
can be seated locally, despite the controversy and news coverage
generated by the case.
"It's going well, we're making progress," said Mark O'Mara,
attorney for George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer
who killed Martin in February 2012. "I think jurors for the most
part are being honest and straight forward."
The search for six jurors and four alternates began Monday
and it remains unclear when jurors will be sworn in.
Five potential jurors were excused on Thursday on grounds of
hardship shortly after the judge announced her sequester
decision.
Once a jury is seated, it will hear about Zimmerman's fatal
confrontation with Martin in Zimmerman's gated community.
Zimmerman, 29, who is charged with second-degree murder, has
said he became suspicious of Martin, 17, and shot him in
self-defense and in accordance with Florida's stand-your-ground
law. Zimmerman faces possible life imprisonment if convicted.
NO PHONE, NO INTERNET
The sequester order by Circuit Court Judge Debra Nelson on
Thursday means jurors will be confined to a hotel, without
access to cellphones, Internet and television news throughout
the trial, which is expected to last two to four weeks.
Sequestered juries generally are required to dine together
and TV access may be limited to pay-per-view only in their
rooms, excluding even major sporting events. Jurors are usually
allowed to pay essential bills online.
"The whole purpose is to isolate you from the world. They
put you in a bubble," said David Weinstein, a former state
prosecutor in Miami with the law firm Clarke Silverglate, who is
not involved in the trial.
He said some potential jurors "won't like it and they'll do
anything to get off the jury. They are going to start dropping
like flies."
The case drew intense scrutiny and ignited protests when
police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, a light-skinned
Hispanic, after he shot and killed Martin, 17, during a
confrontation in a gated community in Sanford.
Potential jurors are being grilled about their TV
news-watching habits and exposure to commentary by the media,
friends and family about the case.
Nelson agreed to allow lawyers to select a pool of 40
potential jurors, up from 30, for a second phase of questioning.
So far, only 28 potential jurors have been selected from a pool
of 500 in a first round of questioning about the impact of
pre-trial publicity.
The second round of questioning allows lawyers to explore
issues relating to the case, such as Florida's gun laws, and
racial profiling, and could take several more days to complete.
(Writing and editing by David Adams, Grant McCool and Bill
Trott)