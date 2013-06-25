* Star prosecution witness expected to testify on Tuesday
* Defense seeks to keep out Zimmerman's prior calls to
police
* Prosecution needs to prove Zimmerman acted with "ill will"
(Updates with opening of Tuesday court session, details)
By Tom Brown and Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., June 25 A Florida judge on
Tuesday delayed a ruling on whether jurors in the murder trial
of George Zimmerman could listen to telephone calls the
neighborhood watch volunteer made to police in the months before
he killed unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.
Prosecutors say the calls, in which Zimmerman reported what
he described as suspicious activity by black men, demonstrated
"profiling" and were key to understanding the defendant's state
of mind on Feb. 26, 2012 when he called police to report Martin
minutes before shooting him in the chest at point black range.
Defense attorneys have objected to the use of the tapes in
the trial, calling the prior phone calls "irrelevant" and
contending that they would tell jurors nothing about Zimmerman's
thinking on the night he shot the 17-year-old Martin.
"They're asking this jury to make a quantum leap," said lead
defense lawyer, Mark O'Mara.
Zimmerman, 29 and part Hispanic, was a neighborhood watch
coordinator in the Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford,
Florida, at the time of the killing. He has pleaded not guilty
to second-degree murder and could face life imprisonment if
convicted.
The killing of Martin and the decision by police not to
arrest Zimmerman for 44 days sparked cries of injustice and led
to civil rights protests in this central Florida town and in
major cities across the United States last year.
To win a conviction for second-degree murder, the
prosecution must convince jurors that Zimmerman acted with "ill
will, hatred, spite or an evil intent," and "an indifference to
human life," according to Florida jury instructions.
Seminole County Circuit Judge Debra Nelson, who is presiding
over the trial, did not rule immediately on Tuesday after
hearing arguments about Zimmerman's calls, which took place
between August 2011 and February 2012.
She listened to the tapes in open court before calling in
the jury for a second straight day of testimony.
In four of the calls, Zimmerman reports what he describes as
suspicious behavior by various black men and he can be heard
using certain words or phrases similar to those he used when he
called to report Martin to police.
"They typically run away quickly," he said in one call,
referring to two men who he said matched the description of
suspects in a recent neighborhood burglary.
The six jurors and four alternates hearing the case were
selected last week and opening statements began on Monday.
Prosecutors were expected later on Tuesday to reveal a star
witness, the teenage girl who was talking with Martin on the
phone in the last minutes of his life.
The girl, who had been known as Witness No. 8 ahead of the
trial and was identified in court on Monday only as Rachel, was
due to testify about what Martin was saying moments before his
cellphone went dead.
Martin's friend from Miami, she heard a running account
about what was happening in the minutes before the shooting,
starting when he noticed Zimmerman watching him in the gated
central Florida community he was visiting.
In previous written testimony, Rachel described Martin as
scared and trying to get away from the man. She was urging him
to run. She last heard Martin say, "why are you following me"
after which she said she heard what sounded like Martin falling.
The Martin family lawyer, Ben Crump, has said her testimony
helps destroy the defense's argument that Zimmerman acted in
self-defense after Martin viciously attacked him.
Martin was a student at a Miami-area high school and was
staying with one of the homeowners at the gated community in
Sanford when he was killed. He was walking back to the house
when he encountered Zimmerman.
In opening statements on Monday, the prosecution portrayed
Zimmerman as a man with a concealed weapon who committed a
vigilante-style killing, while Zimmerman's defense team laid out
the self-defense argument.
Under Florida's Stand Your Ground law, which was approved in
2005 and has since been copied by about 30 other states, people
fearing for their lives can use deadly force without having to
retreat from a confrontation, even when it is possible.
