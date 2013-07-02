By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., July 2 A judge on Tuesday ordered
jurors in the murder trial of Florida volunteer watchman George
Zimmerman to ignore part of testimony by a police detective who
said he believed Zimmerman told the truth in his account of
killing unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in self defense.
That part of lead investigator Chris Serino's testimony in a
central Florida court on Monday had weighed in favor of
Zimmerman, 29, who is charged with second-degree murder in the
shooting death of Martin on Feb. 26 last year.
The jury heard it, then was told by the judge a day later to
ignore it in one of the pitfalls of a trial: improper evidence
sometimes falls on the jury's ears.
Judge Debra Nelson said Serino expressed that opinion in
response to an improper question during Monday's testimony in
Seminole County criminal court when Serino was describing his
questioning of Zimmerman three days after the shooting at a
gated community in the town of Sanford.
Serino said he falsely told Zimmerman the entire encounter
had been videotaped in a bluff to see if he would stick to his
story of shooting in self-defense after Martin attacked him.
Zimmerman seemed relieved, Serino said, leading him to conclude
the defendant was either telling the truth or was a pathological
liar.
"Do you think he was telling the truth?" asked one of
Zimmerman's lawyers, Mark O'Mara.
"Yes," Serino replied.
The judge said witnesses were not supposed to comment on the
credibility of other witnesses or defendants because it was the
jury's job to decide who to believe. She ordered the six women
jury to ignore that exchange.
Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, has pleaded not guilty
to second-degree murder and could face life in prison if
convicted. He says he killed Martin, 17, in self-defense after
Martin pounded his head onto a sidewalk.
The racially charged case captivated much of the United
States in 2012. Police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman,
believing his story of self-defense, sparking protests around
the country. A special prosecutor later brought the murder
charge.
Martin was a student at a Miami-area high school and a guest
of one of the housing development's homeowners. He was walking
back to the home in the rain after buying snacks at a
convenience store when Zimmerman spotted him and called police,
saying Martin looked suspicious. There was a confrontation
between the men in which Zimmerman shot Martin through the heart
with a handgun he was licensed to carry.
Prosecutors claim Zimmerman profiled Martin and chased after
him vigilante-style rather than waiting for police to arrive.
In order to win a second-degree murder conviction,
prosecutors would have to convince the jury that Zimmerman acted
with "ill will" or "hatred" and "an indifference to human life."
In questioning Serino on Tuesday, prosecutor Bernie de la
Rionda asked about vulgar language Zimmerman used to describe
Martin during his call to police just before the fatal scuffle.
"That is ill will and spite," Serino said.
Asked whether Zimmerman had profiled Martin when he
repeatedly referred to him as "the suspect," Serino replied, "It
could be construed as such."
Prosecution and defense lawyers took multiple turns
questioning Serino, attempting to extract the most favorable
responses for their respective cases.
Prosecutors were still presenting their case on Tuesday. The
trial was scheduled to run through Wednesday and take a break on
Thursday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. Nelson said
court would resume on Friday.
