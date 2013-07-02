(Adds details and quotes on testimony, lawyer's comment)
By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., July 2 Volunteer watchman George
Zimmerman suffered "insignificant" injuries in the fight in
which he shot and killed unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin,
a medical examiner testified on Tuesday, as prosecutors
attempted to undermine Zimmerman's claim he feared for his life.
Zimmerman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of
second-degree murder, saying he shot Martin in self-defense
during their confrontation inside a gated community in the
central Florida town of Sanford on Feb. 26, 2012.
Testifying for the prosecution at Zimmerman's trial, Medical
Examiner Valerie Rao said she reviewed Zimmerman's medical
records and 36 pictures of his injuries taken at the police
station after the fight.
"They were not life-threatening. They were very
insignificant," Rao told the Seminole County criminal court
jury.
Zimmerman, 29, has said Martin, 17, punched him in the face
and repeatedly slammed his head into a concrete walkway.
Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, could face life in prison
if convicted.
The racially charged case captivated much of the United
States in 2012. Police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman,
accepting his story of self-defense and sparking protests.
A special prosecutor later brought the murder charge. The
prosecutor accused Zimmerman of profiling Martin and chasing him
vigilante-style rather than waiting for police to arrive.
In court on Tuesday, medical examiner Rao said Zimmerman's
injuries did not involve great force and were consistent with
one blow to the face and one impact with the concrete. He had a
broken nose and two small cuts on the back of his head.
But later under questioning by one of Zimmerman's lawyers,
Rao said Zimmerman could have been hit more than once.
SELF-DEFENSE LAWS
David Weinstein, a former prosecutor and Miami-area defense
lawyer, cautioned against reading too much into Rao's testimony
in a case that centers on Florida's self-defense laws and the
justified use of deadly force.
"There is no requirement that you prove that you were
injured to any particular degree. Only that you believed that
deadly force was necessary to defend yourself from 'imminent
death or great bodily harm,'" said Weinstein, who is not
involved in the case.
Martin was a student at a Miami-area high school and a guest
of one of the housing development's homeowners. He was walking
back to the home in the rain from a convenience store when
Zimmerman spotted him and called police, saying Martin looked
suspicious. There was a confrontation between the two in which
Zimmerman shot Martin through the heart with a handgun he was
licensed to carry.
TESTIMONY STRICKEN
Earlier on Tuesday, the judge ordered jurors to ignore part
of the testimony they heard the day before, when the police
officer who initially led the investigation in the case said he
believed Zimmerman's account of the killing was truthful.
Sanford Police Officer Chris Serino said he falsely told
Zimmerman the entire encounter had been videotaped in a bluff to
see if he would stick to his story of shooting in self-defense
after Martin attacked him. Zimmerman seemed "very elated" at the
prospect of a video record, Serino said, leading him to conclude
the defendant was either telling the truth or was a pathological
liar.
"Do you think he was telling the truth?" asked one of
Zimmerman's lawyers, Mark O'Mara.
"Yes," Serino replied.
Judge Debra Nelson said witnesses were not supposed to
comment on the credibility of other witnesses or defendants
because it was the jury's job to decide who to believe.
She ordered the six-women jury to ignore that exchange,
highlighting one of the pitfalls of a trial: improper evidence
sometimes falls on the jury's ears.
Like many of the witnesses so far, Serino seemed to bolster
both prosecutors' and defense attorneys' interpretation of
events, depending on who was questioning him.
He said he questioned Zimmerman's claim that he got out of
his vehicle to look for a street address to give to the police
dispatcher, noting Zimmerman had parked on a road near the
neighborhood's entrance, in front of a home with a clearly
posted street number.
"It did raise flags and concerns," Serino said.
In order to win a second-degree murder conviction,
prosecutors would have to convince the jury that Zimmerman acted
with "ill will" or "hatred" and "an indifference to human life."
Prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda asked Serino about vulgar
language Zimmerman used to describe Martin during his call to
police just before the fatal scuffle.
"That is ill will and spite," Serino said.
Asked whether Zimmerman had profiled Martin as a criminal
when he repeatedly referred to him as "the suspect," Serino
replied, "It could be construed as such."
Serino also said he thought Zimmerman had exaggerated his
description of the blows that he claims Martin inflicted on him.
Despite Zimmerman's claim that Martin had put his hands over
his mouth and nose to smother him, prosecutors have said there
was no blood and none of Zimmerman's DNA on Martin's hands or
clothing.
(Additional reporting by Tom Brown; Writing by Jane Sutton;
Editing by Grant McCool)