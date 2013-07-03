(Adds DNA expert's testimony, prosecution to rest on Friday)
By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., July 3 Former neighborhood watch
volunteer George Zimmerman was well versed in Florida's
self-defense laws before he shot and killed unarmed black
teenager Trayvon Martin, despite a previous claim to the
contrary, jurors were told at Zimmerman's trial on Wednesday.
The contradiction came into evidence as prosecutors were
preparing to wrap up their case on Friday after two weeks of
testimony aimed at showing inconsistencies in Zimmerman's
accounts of the February 2012 shooting.
On Tuesday, Seminole County Judge Debra Nelson let the jury
hear a television interview in which Zimmerman said he had no
knowledge of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, which underpins
his trial defense.
But an army prosecutor who taught Zimmerman in a 2010
college class on criminal litigation, testified that he often
covered Florida's self-defense and "Stand Your Ground" laws in
his 2010 course. Army Captain Alexis Carter said Zimmerman "was
probably one of the better students in the class," calling him
an "A" student.
Under the "Stand Your Ground" law, which was approved in
2005 and has been copied in some form by about 30 other states,
people fearing for their lives can use deadly force without
having to retreat from a confrontation, even when it is
possible.
The statute is central to Zimmerman's defense in a case that
captivated the United States throughout much of 2012 because
police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman based on his
self-defense argument and right to use deadly force under
Florida law.
Zimmerman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of
second-degree murder, saying he shot Martin in self-defense
during their confrontation inside a gated community in the
central Florida town of Sanford on Feb. 26, 2012.
In allowing evidence about Zimmerman's criminal law studies,
the judge overruled strenuous objections from Zimmerman's lead
lawyer, Mark O'Mara.
Prosecutor Richard Mantei had said during a hearing that
Zimmerman's legal studies would help jurors understand his
"state of mind" and "ambitions and frustrations" in the weeks
and months leading up to the shooting.
Prosecutors say Zimmerman's choice of classes at Seminole
State College, on criminal investigation and witness testimony
among other topics, underscored his intense interest in law
enforcement and previous interest in becoming a police officer.
DNA EXPERT
In testimony on Tuesday, the jury heard a medical examiner
say Zimmerman suffered "insignificant" injuries in the fight in
which he shot and killed Martin.
Zimmerman, 29, has said Martin, 17, punched him in the face
and repeatedly slammed his head into a concrete walkway.
Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, could face life in prison
if convicted.
Despite those claims, a DNA expert with the Florida
Department of Law Enforcement testified on Wednesday that none
of Zimmerman's DNA was found in scrapings of Martin's
fingernails or on the cuffs or other parts of the hooded
sweatshirt he wore on the night he died.
There was also no trace of Martin's DNA on Zimmerman's gun,
the expert, Anthony Gorgone, told the court. Zimmerman has said
Martin tried to grab the 9mm Kel-Tec semi-automatic before he
shot him at point-blank range.
Police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, accepting his
story of self-defense.
A special prosecutor later brought the murder charge. The
prosecutor accused Zimmerman of profiling Martin and chasing him
vigilante-style rather than waiting for police to arrive.
Martin was a student at a Miami-area high school and a guest
of one of the housing development's homeowners. He was walking
back to the home in the rain from a convenience store when
Zimmerman spotted him and called police, saying Martin looked
suspicious. During the confrontation between the two, which is
still clouded by competing narratives and conflicting witness
testimony, Zimmerman shot Martin through the heart.
Assistant State Attorney Bernie de la Rionda had said he
hoped to rest the prosecution's case against Zimmerman on
Wednesday but court adjourned before he was able to call his
final witnesses.
The court will be closed on Thursday for the U.S.
Independence Day holiday so the final state witnesses, including
the medical examiner who autopsied Martin's body and the dead
teenager's parents, won't take the stand until Friday.
