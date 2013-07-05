(Recasts with mothers both identifying sons on police tape)
By Barbara Liston
SANFORD, Fla., July 5 The mothers of Trayvon
Martin and George Zimmerman told jurors in a Florida courtroom
on Friday that they both recognized the screams for help heard
moments before Zimmerman shot and killed Martin as coming from
their respective sons.
The dueling accounts came as Seminole County Judge Debra
Nelson denied a defense request to throw out the highly
publicized second-degree murder case against Zimmerman.
She ruled that the jury should decide whether to convict the
neighborhood watch volunteer, who contends that he killed
unarmed black teenager in self-defense.
Zimmerman's defense lawyer had asked for the dismissal once
prosecutors rested their "so-called case in chief," arguing that
prosecutors had failed to prove a case based "at least 98
percent (on) circumstantial evidence."
Prosecutors countered that Zimmerman offered at least three
different explanations for how his confrontation with Martin
began, however, casting doubt on his claim of self-defense.
"There are two people involved here. One of them's dead. One
of them's a liar," prosecutor Richard Mantei said.
Nelson denied the defense motion immediately after
arguments, and the defense then began its case.
Zimmerman, 29, killed Martin, 17, in the central Florida
town of Sanford on Feb. 26, 2012.
Police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, believing his
claim of self-defense. But that ignited protests and cries of
injustice in Sanford and major cities across the United States,
as the case came to reflect what many see as unequal treatment
of African Americans before the law.
A special prosecutor later brought the charge of
second-degree murder, after Zimmerman walked free following the
killing for 45 days.
Early on Friday, Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, testified
that she "absolutely" recognized the voice of her son screaming
in the background of an emergency call made to police moments
before he died.
"I heard my son screaming," Fulton said.
But the defense later called Zimmerman's mother,
Peruvian-born Gladys Zimmerman, as its first witness and she too
said it was her son crying for help.
Asked by lead defense attorney Mark O'Mara how she could be
certain, she responded, "because he's my son."
SOLOMONIC DECISION
Testimony from voice-recognition experts has been ruled
inadmissible in the trial on the grounds that it was impossible
to tell from the brief, poor-quality recording whether it was
Martin or Zimmerman.
Testimony from the mothers certainly seem to underscore
reasonable doubt about whose voice really cried out for help on
the 911 police emergency tape. But it could also prompt the six
women jurors to make a Solomonic decision about which mother
appears to be lying.
If the bone-chilling screams came from Martin, as his older
brother also testified on Friday, the slain 17-year-old could
hardly be the aggressor who Zimmerman claims he could only fight
off with a hollow point bullet from his 9mm handgun.
O'Mara, in a rare moment of neutrality outside the
courtroom, told reporters that both mothers may believe they
hear their sons screaming on the 911 emergency tape from police.
"We have to treat them as the grieving parents they are in
different ways," he said.
In other testimony on Friday, prosecutors called Shiping
Bao, the central Florida medical examiner who performed the
autopsy on Martin.
Bao said Martin did not die instantly, even though the lone
bullet from Zimmerman's semi-automatic handgun pierced the right
ventricle of his heart.
"It is my opinion that he was still alive, he was still in
pain, he was still suffering," said Bao, even as he stressed
Martin could not possibly have survived the wound.
"I believe that he was alive for one to 10 minutes after he
was shot," Bao added.
Bao's testimony was accompanied by graphic photographs from
the autopsy that were shown to jurors. He did not explain how
Martin could have been in pain, if he lost consciousness before
he died, and acknowledged that he previously said the youth may
only have lived for up to three minutes after the shooting.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Tom Brown,
Daniel Trotta and Bernard Orr)