By Barbara Liston
| SANFORD, Fla., April 16
SANFORD, Fla., April 16 The Florida man accused
of killing unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin asked the judge
in the case to step aside on Monday because of a possible
conflict of interest.
Defense lawyer Mark O'Mara's office said a motion was filed
under seal with the Seminole County Court requesting that Judge
Jessica Recksiedler withdraw from the trial of George Zimmerman,
a neighborhood watch volunteer who was charged with
second-degree murder last week.
Recksiedler revealed at a hearing last week that her husband
works with Mark NeJame, a television analyst for CNN who was
contacted by Zimmerman's family as part of their search for a
defense attorney. NeJame, in turn, referred the Zimmermans to
O'Mara.
Recksiedler's husband, Jason Jarrett Recksiedler, is the law
partner of NeJame. Given NeJame's role as an analyst on the
Zimmerman case, O'Mara said "proper separation" could be a
problem unless Recksiedler recused herself from the case.
There was no immediate word on the judge's response to
O'Mara's motion but a bond hearing is set to take place on
Friday.
At that hearing, O'Mara has said previously he will ask that
Zimmerman be released on his own recognizance while he awaits
trial on the second-degree murder charge against him.
Zimmerman, the son of a white Virginia man and mother from
Peru, claims self-defense in the Feb. 26 shooting death in this
central Florida town of Martin, an unarmed black teenager from
Miami.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge on May
29 and could face life in prison if convicted.
Police initially failed to arrest Zimmerman or charge him
with any crime because Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground"
law allows individuals who feel threatened in a public place to
use lethal force in self defense.
(Writing by Tom Brown, editing by Cynthia Osterman)