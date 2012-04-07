By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, April 7 NBC News has fired a producer
following a probe into its broadcasting of a misleading edit of
an audio clip of a 911 emergency response call during coverage
of the Trayvon Martin shooting, two sources at the network said.
The producer, who was not identified by the sources, is
Miami-based. NBC News declined to comment when asked about the
dismissal, which the sources said took place on Thursday.
Reuters had previously reported that the "seasoned" producer
was at the center of the probe.
NBC News executives interviewed more than half a dozen
employees during their investigation of the network's editing of
the tape of the 911 call placed by George Zimmerman before he
shot the unarmed Florida teenager, sources at the network had
said on Thursday.
The edit made it appear as though Zimmerman told police that
Martin was black without being prompted, when, in fact, the full
tape reveals that the neighborhood watch captain only did so
when responding to a question asked by the dispatcher.
The clip aired on the network's flagship "Today" morning show
last week.
Public pressure has been building on the network to fully
explain the incident - which critics charge has inflamed racial
tensions in an already volatile situation.
On Thursday, a New York Post editorial characterized the
edited 911 call as "pretty damning evidence of willful
misconduct by NBC News" and suggested that racial violence could
ensue over irresponsible news coverage.
Sources at the network said on Thursday that NBC News
executives did not know the 911 call was misleadingly edited
until news reports surfaced days later on right-leaning blogs
includingNewsbusters.org and Breitbart.com.
NBC News has apologized for the incident.
The Today show's editorial control policies - which include a
script editor, senior producer oversight, and in most cases
legal and standards department reviews of material to be
broadcast - missed the selective editing of the call, said an
NBC executive.
The network's executives have vowed to take rigorous steps to
formalize editorial safeguards in the news division following
the incident, one source at NBC said on Thursday.
News of the firing - which was reported by The New York Times
late on Friday - surprised and dismayed some NBC News employees
involved in the network's ongoing coverage of the case,
according to two sources, who said the producer was highly
regarded within the organization.
NBC is owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp
.