WASHINGTON George Zimmerman, charged with second-degree murder in the killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, left a Florida jail early on Monday, after a judge set bail at $150,000 in the racially charged case, a spokeswoman for the sheriff in Seminole County, Florida, said.

Zimmerman, a former neighborhood watch volunteer, was released from the county's John E. Polk Correctional Facility shortly after midnight Monday after posting bail and meeting other conditions set for his release at a pretrial detention hearing on Friday.

