By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES, July 13
LOS ANGELES, July 13 U.S. cable news network CNN
came under withering criticism last week as it chose to stick
with the George Zimmerman murder trial while Egypt's military
ousted the elected president, an event teased in a small box
during the network's trial coverage.
But that kind of choice is likely to be a mainstay at CNN
under new boss Jeff Zucker, media analysts say. Although
audiences may not be as large as Zucker would like, the network
has made its big bet on high-profile human interest stories,
which might not be to everyone's liking.
"They're feeding into the viewers who want to watch this,"
said Horizon Media analyst Brad Adgate. "Who's at home watching
TV? Those watching all these courtroom dramas and talk shows."
Time Warner's CNN and its sister network HLN,
formerly Headline News, have been airing the Zimmerman trial
live for its entirety over the past three weeks, going
head-to-head against its rivals, News Corp's ratings
leader Fox News Channel and Comcast Corp's MSNBC.
CNN, which has averaged 592,000 viewers between 9 a.m. and 4
p.m. during the Zimmerman trial according to Nielsen, placed
second in that same time behind Fox News Channel, which has
attracted about 1 million viewers on average. Only in the final
week has CNN been able to surpass HLN in viewers.
Zucker, who helped put NBC morning show "Today" atop the
ratings in the 1990s, was brought in by parent Time Warner in
January to retool a network that had seen its audience shrink
below its rivals. He was expected to give CNN more of a
domestic, human drama appeal like he did at "Today."
"Aficionados are going to look at this approach with shock
and horror," said Steve Passwaiter, vice president of business
development at media research firm BIA/Kelsey. "Ultimately his
(Zucker) job is to get commercial success and the way CNN was
doing it before they weren't getting the job done."
Florida neighborhood watchman Zimmerman, who is 29 and part
Hispanic, stands accused of murdering 17-year-old
African-American Trayvon Martin last year in a case that has
roused intense feelings on gun control and race in the United
States.
"This is like the follow-through of the story," CNN
spokeswoman Bridget Leininger said of the network's wall-to-wall
coverage. "So you see everyone covering this trial with all the
undertones and the judicial system."
Leininger did not elaborate on CNN's strategy with the
trial, which went to jury deliberation on Friday.
While Fox News Channel has attracted a dedicated following
among conservative viewers and MSNBC among a smaller liberal
audience, Zucker's CNN has been left to find its own viewership
niche to maximize on a daily basis, said Robert Thompson,
professor of popular culture at Syracuse University.
"CNN kind of held off as an old-school news channel in the
broadcaster mold," Thompson said of pre-Zucker CNN, which made
its mark three decades ago covering international news.
RATINGS LOOKING UP
The difference, however, between the old and new CNN, was on
display last week when media critics took to social media to
lambaste the network for being too slow to shift its coverage
from the Zimmerman trial to Egypt, where protesters had
compelled the military to remove President Mohamed Mursi last
week. CNN did eventually switch to full-time Egypt coverage.
"It's almost as if it's an afterthought," said Shari Anne
Brill, a veteran media strategy consultant. "We're in a global
village, especially with social media ... and not to focus
enough on it (Egypt) I find astounding."
Both Brill and Thompson suggested that CNN could cut away
from the trial during breaking news while HLN covers the
proceedings. But CNN is competing with rivals who also stuck
with the trial.
Zucker on Friday hit back at criticism that CNN was ditching
its global news focus for coverage of domestic human interest
stories.
"I think you can absolutely cover both," Zucker said in an
appearance at the IESE Business School in New York, according to
the school's media office.
Six months into the Zucker era, CNN does appear to be riding
a wave in the ratings, as its daily average audience rose 49
percent to 476,000 viewers between April and June from the same
period last year, and topped MSNBC in primetime ratings for the
first time since 2009.
The network has been boosted in the past three months by a
series of big news events, including the Boston Marathon
bombings in April and the sensational trial of Jodi Arias,
convicted in May for murdering her ex-boyfriend.
"Crime and justice, those kinds of dramas play well," said
Steven Chermak, a criminal justice professor at Michigan State
University and the author of "Victims in the News: Crime and the
American News Media."
"These trials provide us an opportunity to look and watch
other people's misfortunes," Chermak said.
In CNN's search for a niche, it found ratings success in
disgraced U.S. celebrity chef Paula Deen after the Southern food
doyenne admitted in a legal deposition to using a racial slur.
A primetime special devoted to Deen, Zimmerman and racial
language boosted ratings by almost 60 percent in the same time
slot from previous weeks.
"They know that they're going to get bigger numbers on the
Paula Deen special," Thompson said. "I think for a long time
there were a lot professionals that found it too embarrassing,
but that's not the case anymore."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)