SANFORD, Fla. Oct 26 A Florida judge on Friday
delayed her ruling on whether to impose a gag order in the case
of George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch captain
charged with fatally shooting unarmed black teenager Trayvon
Martin.
During a hearing in Seminole County Circuit Court, Judge
Debra Nelson said that she plans to issue her ruling on Monday.
A gag order would ban media, lawyers and others from publicly
discussing the case.
Prosecutors have requested one, arguing that Zimmerman's
lawyer, Mark O'Mara, has used a website set up to help Zimmerman
and social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to publicly
discuss the case, potentially tainting any possible jury.
In Friday's hearing, Assistant State Attorney Bernie de la
Rionda said O'Mara questioned the credibility of witnesses and
discussed evidence in his comments, affecting the ability to
carry out a fair trial.
"We should just argue in the public square instead of a
courtroom," he said. "What's the point of having a trial?"
O'Mara denied the claims, saying Zimmerman, 29, has faced a
"tidal wave" of inaccurate information.
Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder for shooting
Martin, 17, who was walking home from a convenience store in
Sanford, a city in central Florida. Zimmerman says he acted in
self-defense in a struggle with Martin and has pled not guilty.
O'Mara said he started the www.gzlegalcase.com website to
respond to information circulating on the Internet and in the
media and to questions from reporters about the case.
Several media companies, including the Miami Herald, NBC
News and CNN, have filed a motion challenging de la Rionda's
latest gag order request. Lawyers for the media organizations
argued against limiting information in the case on Friday.
A previous judge in the case rejected the prosecution's
earlier request for a gag order, saying attorneys on both sides
had done a good job dealing with the media spotlight in the
case.
Zimmerman's case attracted national media interest and
triggered public outrage because police initially declined to
arrest him. He is currently free on a $1 million bond and living
in an undisclosed location near Sanford awaiting his trial,
which is due to begin June 10.
(Reporting by Saundra Amrhein; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing
by Paul Simao)