SANFORD, Florida Prosecutors on Friday asked a Florida judge to revoke bail for George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch captain charged with second-degree murder for killing unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

The request came in a new motion filed in the murder case, which sparked civil rights protests across the United States and prompted widespread debate over guns, self-defense laws and U.S. race relations.

The motion was filed ahead of a hearing in which Circuit Judge Kenneth Lester Jr. was due to consider motions to keep much of the evidence in the case against Zimmerman under seal pending his trial, on a charge for which he faces a penalty of 25 years to life.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, prosecutors alleged in the motion that Zimmerman's wife knew about the donations her husband had collected through a PayPal account for his defense, but failed to mention the money at his bond hearing.

Zimmerman, 28, is charged with shooting and killing the 17-year-old Martin as he walked through a gated community in Sanford, Florida, near Orlando, February 26.

Police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, citing Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law, but the special prosecutor who was subsequently appointed charged Zimmerman with second-degree murder.

Zimmerman has pleaded not guilty.

